Analyzing Oregon's Offensive Performance Against Wisconsin, Rainy Weather Impact
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks got off to a slow start in its 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers just a week after putting up 750 yards against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road. So is the Oregon offense vulrnable or is it a case of bad weather? The argument here is ... a little bit of both.
While the "Tye-Dye Out Autzen" theme was successful in bringing together the community, it was also a rainy day Eugene with wind gusts nearly reaching 40 miles per hour.
Offense Faced A Lot Of Adversity
Games played during intense weather are not easy to find success in, especially through the air, but the Ducks struggled in the trenches from the beginning and eventually found success after the halftime break.
Oregon's offense finished with 335 total yards, with 203 on the ground and 132 yards in the air. The Ducks converted 19 first downs, with 11 coming from rushing plays and only six through the air.
Despite the battle being won in the trenches, Oregon had one of its worst performances on the ground in the first quarter, totaling 16 negative yards rushing, being stuffed on the line of scrimmage by the Badgers.
“We just had to settle in and figure out what runs we’re going to be able to work. And it’s tough. They’re really well coached on defense," said Lanning postgame. "I don’t know what we had rushing in the first quarter. I think we were negative yards rushing, and to be able to finish the game with 203 yards rushing, I think, shows that we figured it out.”
It truly had to be a game won on the line of scrimmage, as Dante Moore had a slow night throwing for just 86 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.
While the wind and rain proved to be an adversary for quarterback Moore, thankfully, true freshman running back Jordon Davison sparked the offense in the second half and finished the night with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries
"I think the most impressive thing about Jordon is how much he’s able to handle. He’s a really, really smart player," Lanning continued. "When the call comes in, he’s doing his job. He’s doing what he’s asked to do, and that’s difficult when you when you have as much volume as we have."
Defense/Special Teams Had A Huge Presence
Oregon started the game by deciding to defer possession, and during the opening kickoff, elected to try an onside kick that ended up in their hands.
"You don’t just do it to do it; we felt like the look was there," Lanning said. "We had a lot of guys running down the field with their hair on fire, trying to get the ball, and it worked out.
But the Oregon offense went three and out, unable to capitalize on the opportunity, and that's where the Duck defense made their presence known.
"The defense played lights out today. They did a really good job of controlling Wisconsin, excluding that last score by them," Lanning said.
Oregon's defense finished the night, only allowing 110 yards on the ground and 86 yards through the air en route to holding the Badgers to 11 first-down conversions.
Although the Ducks only sacked Wisconsin quarterback Hunter Simmons once, Oregon still managed to register six quarterback pressures, six pass breakups, and a fourth-quarter interception by sophomore defensive back Daylen Austin that sealed the game.
Ducks Have A Weekend To Dry Off
Lanning and the Ducks will have some time to reflect on the win and recover from the exposure to the elements. Oregon is scheduled to have a bye week during week 10 of the college football season, and it can be best used to clean up the nine penalties the team caused that killed momentum and cost the Ducks 75 yards both on offense and defense.
Oregon will hit the road after the bye week and face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8 at Kinnick Stadium. A road test against a program that's known for its defensive sharpness and intensity could be just what the Ducks need to regain focus on offense and continue its momentum in Big Ten play.