Oregon Offensive Tackle Isaiah World Visiting NFL Franchise Before the Draft

Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World is one of the more gifted players on the field when it comes to college offensive linemen. He is one of the top offensive tackles when healthy when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft, but an injury in the Peach Bowl has dropped his draft stock as a whole.

Even with his draft stock taking a hit, the talented prospect has still visited with the Los Angeles Chargers, per recent reports from BoltBeat.com. While there are many reasons why a team would want to host a draft prospect, the majority of the reasons are due to the interest that the franchise has in the player.

Isaiah World's Prospect Evaluation From Lance Zierlein

Oregon’s Isaiah World, center, greats fellow players before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the injury, NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes that World is a decent player.

"Big, long tackle with heavy hands but sloppy technique that limits his consistency. World is a high-character player who did a decent job of working around his limitations during his college career. His first contact, whether engaging run blocks or throwing his punch, is firm and purposeful. Elements of his run blocking will translate to the league despite an elevated pad level but his pass protection is filled with holes and requires immediate attention. If he can cut back on quick losses, World has a chance to become an average swing tackle," Zierlein said in his prospect evaluation on NFL.com.

These characteristics will help him get on a team, but it will likely be late, and if the Chargers were able to select him late, they may be willing to do just that. The Chargers have some holes that need to be filled over time, but that isn't what they will be getting out of World if they select him, as he is someone who will miss the majority, if not all, of the next NFL season.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman (75) and offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) before a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Chargers have some solid offensive tackles, as they currently have former first-round selections Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt on the outside, but the depth behind those guys is very minimal. The Chargers re-signed Trey Pipkins, who was a good fit for now. This is why the Chargers would consider going out and getting World, who could be a long-term option for the Chargers if he works out, and he won't be someone who needs to play very early in his career.

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most can expect him to wait some time before becoming a starter, and it would make perfect sense if the Chargers were to do that due to lack of depth and lack of funds/selections to go get some depth pieces. World could be selected in the draft, but if he is, it will likely be in the later rounds. If he isn't selected, then he will likely find himself in a situation in which he is a priority for teams in the undrafted free agency pool.