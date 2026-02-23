Oregon Ducks Lineman Listed as 'Biggest Faller' Ahead of NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World is one of the many players who are expected to be selected in the NFL Draft. World is joining a lengthy list of Oregon Ducks players who will be selected, including the top two expected picks out of the program being tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman.

World spent only one season with the Oregon Ducks, as he joined head football coach Dan Lanning and his staff from the transfer portal. He was transferring out of Nevada, which is where he spent three seasons at before moving on to Eugene. In those three seasons, the talented prospect was expected to be a much higher draft pick, but an injury in the College Football Playoff hurt his stock.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World (76) and defensive back Daylen Austin (0) block against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report listed the Ducks' left tackle as one of the biggest draft fallers even despite his injury, and he is now ranked as their No. 189 prospect in this upcoming NFL Draft class. Here is what Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn had to say about the prospect.

Why Isaiah World is Falling in The Draft Rankings

"World is a tools-y, loose mover with an explosive first step and jarring hands," Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn wrote. "Those traits are overshadowed by too many quick, glaring losses due to an unrefined skill-set. World's combination of physical tools and flashes warrant a Day 3 draft pick, and he can work toward a role over the course of his rookie contract."

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Ranking Heading Into 2026 Season

MORE: Kenyon Sadiq Reunites With Old Oregon Teammate in Latest NFL Draft Projection

MORE: New Quarterback Rankings Show Why the Oregon Ducks Are Different

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The prospect has been one of the more talented offensive linemen in the nation, as he finished as a second-team all-conference player, but a major concern seems to be ACL injury he suffered against the Indiana Hoosiers. An injury with a long recover time, it is also a high-risk and high-reward situation, because no one knows if he will be 100 percent again.

Oregon’s Isaiah World, center, works out with the team during a practice session before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the physical makeup is one of the better things about World (6-foot-8 and 318 pounds), the talented prospect has been one of the highest projected players in the Draft, which often leads to little-to-no room for any errors, as the simplest of errors can be the exact thing that turns a franchise away from drafting you early.

While World has been battling this injury and looking to return healthy, he will not be able to compete in the NFL Combine, which can be a huge make-or-break for athletes across the nation. The combine is used to help boost an athlete's stock, and if he is unavailable, then there is a slight chance he will be able to rise in the rankings and the mock draft.

Oregon offensive lineman Isaiah World, right, congratulates Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although coming into the season, many would have told you there would be no way that the talented offensive tackle would fall in the draft, that seems to be the case, and there are many understandable causes.

Recommended Articles