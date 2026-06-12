Oregon's Third Official Visit Weekend: Key Storylines, Recruits to Watch

The beginning of the official visit season has landed the Oregon Ducks three commitments. At the same time, coach Dan Lanning and the program have missed out on top recruiting targets to rival programs who’ve hosted recruits.

The Ducks’ third official visit weekend of June is set to bring a trio of top 2027 blue-chip targets, as well as a pair of Oregon offensive line commits. Here’s who is scheduled to visit and what storylines to keep an eye on.

Oregon Ducks’ Official Visitor List

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning stops to talk to a referee during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

According to Rivals and 247Sports, the June 12 official visit weekend is set to feature:

Five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou

Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp

Four-star wide receiver Blake Wong

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner

Four-star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair

Three-star tight end Colton Johnson

Three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen

The Ducks will prepare to host another big weekend of recruiting visits the following week, June 19. The June 12 slate is headlined by two five-star recruits that Oregon is in contention for but trailing in the race to secure their commitments.

Dan Lanning Pushes for More Five-Star Commitments

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fakatou is one of the biggest recruiting storylines in the nation in the 2027 cycle. A battle between the Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs has featured many twists and turns.

With Fakatou’s official visits wrapping up, he could be nearing a decision. Per Rivals, Fakatou started his official visit schedule with Ohio State, which was followed by Georgia and Texas. The Ducks will be followed by the Fighting Irish on June 15.

The five-star defensive lineman last visited Eugene in April. Fakatou has expressed to Rivals that the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish are the two teams setting the pace in his recruitment, with Ohio State being favored by Rivals and 247Sports not yet making a prediction.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

June 12 might be the last chance for Oregon to make a big impression on Fakatou and rise to the top of his list. It’s also an important opportunity with Stepp, another five-star target trending elsewhere.

Stepp is being sought out by the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs and the California Golden Bears. In an interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Olivia Cleary, Stepp said he hopes to have a decision “around the last week of June.”

The five-star cornerback also named Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton as a key leader in recruiting him. Meanwhile, former Oregon defensive coordinator and current Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is also trying to pull Stepp to the Bay Area after initially recruiting him when he was with the Ducks.

Two More Oregon Ducks Commits Return to Eugene

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Corsair and Wagner are two offensive linemen who committed to Oregon back in May. Lanning and the program have already hosted part of their 2027 recruiting class commits heading into the June 12 visits.

The commits who have already made it to Eugene have received their first opportunities to suit up in an Oregon uniform and continue to bond with the current players on the roster. With no looming game the team has to prepare for, the official visits should allow Wagner and Corsair to have more time with offensive line coach A’lique Terry and potentially some of the younger players in the offensive line room that they might be playing with in the future.

Outside of the offensive linemen and two five-stars, Wong is another key visitor to keep an eye on. Wong is also being pursued by Ohio State, the UCLA Bruins, the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes, but the two Big Ten schools are the Ducks’ big competitors.

A key push for Wong during his visit could help sway him toward Oregon and away from conference rivals.

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