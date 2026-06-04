Oregon Four-Star Receiver Target Blake Wong Makes Recruiting Announcement

The Oregon Ducks are looking to build off what so far looks to be an impressive 2027 recruiting class as they target four-star Norco High School wide receiver Blake Wong from California. Wong is set to announce his commitment on June 27, choosing among four other schools in addition to the Oregon Ducks, including the BYU Cougars, Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA Bruins, and Utah Utes on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel at 2 p.m. PT.

The 6-1, 170-pound wide receiver, Wong, would be considered a valuable addition to an Oregon wide receiver room that has several talented wide receiver recruits in its 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wong is rated as the No. 31 overall wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class and No. 20 in the state of California. If Wong chooses to commit to the Ducks, he would be the 15th player to commit to Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class. Wong would also be the first wide receiver to commit to Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon recently received its 14th commitment to its 2027 recruiting class, adding four-star linebacker Toa Satele on Wednesday. Satele's commitment provided a major ranking boost to their 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking Ahead of Blake Wong Announcement

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is still plenty of time remaining for the Ducks to improve the ranking of their 2027 recruiting class, the Ducks are currently just inside the top 10 at No. 9 overall. This comes after the Ducks put together a 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 2 overall, per On3. According to On3’s Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings, the Ducks are currently just behind two other Big Ten teams, including the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 7) and the USC Trojans (No. 8).

Landing Wong on June 27 could boost the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class, especially since the Buckeyes, who are ranked ahead of the Ducks, are also in the running for the four-star wide receiver.

Oregon's Future Wide Receiver Room

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevin Levy (24) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In their 2026 recruiting class, Oregon added three talented wide receiver commits that will play a pivotal role in the future of coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks offense, including a duo of four-stars, Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton. Lott is ranked as the No. 33 overall player nationally and No. 4 wide receiver, per 247Sports.

Three-star commit Hudson Lewis from Timberline High School in Boise, Idaho, is another wide receiver in Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class to look out for in the future. Wong could be the fourth wide receiver to be added to Oregon’s future offense.

The play of Oregon’s offense under new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer will play a pivotal role in the Ducks' chances of not only winning the national championship next season but also being a top College Football Playoff contender from the Big Ten in the years to come.

Oregon enters the 2026 season with one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in college football, with the return of notable players, including Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, the arrival of three recruits, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks.

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