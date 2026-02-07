Oregon Ducks’ Offseason Changes Grab National Attention

National signing day is officially in the books, and the Oregon Ducks look to be in great shape entering the 2026 season. While star quarterback Dante Moore’s decision to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Oregon for the 2026 season was the most consequential move of the offseason for Oregon, several other moves have put the Ducks in a prime position to capture their first national championship in program history in 2026.

According to ESPN, the Ducks are one of 12 teams this offseason that have improved their CFP chances with their roster moves. Coach Dan Lanning, who has led the Ducks to the CFP the last two seasons, looks to make it a third consecutive appearance for the Ducks in 2026.

With Oregon eyeing a national championship next season, here’s a look at the top moves the Ducks made this offseason that have put them in a great position to accomplish their goals in 2026.

Oregon's Key Transfer Portal Additions Strengthen Roster

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Throughout Lanning’s coaching tenure, the Ducks have been known for their aggressive approach in the transfer portal, which has led to their continued success. Many of the top players who have contributed to the Ducks' last two CFP teams were added through the transfer portal.

Lanning has used a mix of transfers and high school recruits to make Oregon one of the top programs in college football on a yearly basis. This offseason in the transfer portal, the Ducks added 13 players.

Several of those transfers will make an immediate impact for the Ducks and help Oregon’s effort in winning the national championship. One, commit, however, gaining a lot of attention among Ducks fans is Minnesota transfer defensive back Koi Perich. After a remarkable season by Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, who is off to the NFL Draft, Perich looks to fill his role for the Ducks' defense next season.

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s National Signing Day Comments Speak Volumes

MORE: Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Might Steal the Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t Hold Back on 5-Star Duck Commits

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Perich was one of the top leaders on PJ Fleck’s Minnesota defense in his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, collecting 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack. Other top transfers set to join Perich on the defensive side include Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, and North Carolina defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On offense, the Ducks have their quarterback of the future after Moore leaves, Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola. Colorado transfer running back Simeon Price and UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks are also great offseason portal pickups for the Ducks' offense.

Oregon's Talented 2026 Recruiting Class

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and players on the podium to receive the champions trophy following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon had another impressive offseason of recruiting, as another top-10 class is set to arrive for the 2026 season. The Ducks hold the No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting class behind another Big Ten team, the USC Trojans, with a total of 22 signees, per 247Sports.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class has three five-stars, per 247Sports, including defensive end Anthony Jones, safety Jett Washington, and offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. While Oregon is set to return top talent on both offense and defense next season, these three players could make an immediate impact for the Ducks in 2026.

Wide receiver Jalen Lott, tight end Kendre Harrison, and running back Tradarian Ball are three players who could also play a crucial role for the Ducks next season. All three players are four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

Recommended Articles