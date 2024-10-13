Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Earns MVP in Upset Victory Over Ohio State Buckeyes
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks made history at Autzen Stadium with the most-ever announced attendance at 60,129 in a fashionable statement. While rocking the 'Fly Era' threads in the victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program obtained the first ever Top-Five victory in that historic building.
The sell-out crowd may have had a decent amount of red in it but the Oregon faithful made their presence known. They even caused two Ohio State false starts and a delay of game during the same drive in the first half, that's the true definition of a home atmosphere.
With over 15 NFL scouts in the crowd along with key 2025's five-star Oregon commits like wide receiver Dakorien Moore, safety Trey McNutt and uncommitted defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart plus many more of the nation's top recruits, the Ducks impressed the entire college football world on Saturday night.
Former Oregon head coach and now Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had the ground game working for most of tonight. The Buckeyes' running back duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins is still the best combination out of the backfield you will find this season. The Ducks didn't have an answer for those two but the Oregon defense was able to make up for it with the pressure they put on Ohio State's quarterback Will Howard. His questionable decision to take it himself right as the clocked hit zero will haunt him for a while.
Even without Oregon's defensive end Jordan Burch, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa made a difference on the defensive side of the ball for the Ducks. He should've had that interception on Ohio State's first offensive drive but it wasn't even reviewed. Oregon's defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei made an even more impactful effort without Burch as he was essentially unblockable out on the edge for all 60 minutes.
On offense, Oregon's Heisman hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel was dealing with high and low snaps from center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. You could tell it affected Gabriel's ability to put his throws on the money. He entered the game as the most efficient quarterback in the nation and his performance against Ohio State definitely wasn't his best outing on the season.
That doesn't mean that Gabriel didn't make some game-changing deep strikes and the game-changing run on his own feet. This was his second 300+ passing yard game on the season but what forced the Ducks' undefeated stretch to continue was when he showed off his mobility with his 27-yard touchdown keep at the start of the fourth quarter.
With that being said, the Most Valuable Player(s) in the Ducks-Buckeyes matchup had to be from Oregon's receiving core, especially with Traeshon Holden being ejected for spitting on Ohio State's cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the first half. Oregon's tight end Terrance Ferguson seems to find his name being called in the most needed of opportunities. The flashes of Kansas City's Travis Kelce were evident in tonight's victory.
Tez Johnson has been Gabriel's favorite option all season and he started off slow. That didn't stop him from gathering himself and making an impact when it mattered most in the first half. But in tonight's monumental Oregon victory, it was Evan Stewart's true coming out party with the Ducks. He was physical against the Buckeyes' press coverage throughout the entire night and finished with 149 receiving yards on seven catches. Without the vital touchdown snag in the second quarter from him, the Ducks would be looking at their season outlook in a completely different fashion.
Oregon has had to deal with too close for comfort games throughout the early part of this undefeated 6-0 record run. Ohio State hasn't. Those who stand out in the most uncomfortable of situations over and over again turn out to be the most successful. Gabriel and his connection with his offensive core proved that tonight.
With Texas defeating Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, the best team in the land may technically still belong to the Longhorns according to the Associated Press Poll tomorrow morning but the Ducks are right behind them. Oregon more importantly has control of the Big Ten Conference now as well as one of the four top seeds in the College Football Playoff picture.
MORE: Nick Saban's Advice for Oregon Ducks to Beat The Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Oregon Ducks Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Astronomical Ticket Prices, Hotel Costs
MORE: ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Names Oregon Ducks' Campus His 'Favorite'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Gives Exclusive Look Into Ohio State Prep: ‘Every Detail Matters’
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Uniforms Release PHOTOS: 'Fly Era' Season Debut