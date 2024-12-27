Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 3 Keys To Victory: Contain Will Howard
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are meeting for the second time this season. The first time these teams met, it was the Ducks who came out on top 32-31 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. For the second time this season, Oregon will be an underdog heading into the game, and interestingly enough, both times were against the Buckeyes.
1. Out rush the Buckeyes on the ground
The first time around, Oregon outrushed the Buckeyes 155-141. If the Ducks want to move on to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, it starts with establishing the run. Oregon running back Jordan James ran for 115 yards in the first game. If he rushes for over 100 yards again, it will give Oregon a good chance of coming out on top.
Ohio State touts the No. 14 rush defense in the country, so it won't be any easy task, but with the Ducks given plenty of time for preparation from their last game, the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 7, to the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, it should play into the Ducks favor. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel also offers the ability to take off when needed, something that boosts the Ducks' red zone offense immensely.
2. Let Dillon Gabriel shine
Gabriel had one of his best games of the season vs. Ohio State during the regular season. He completed 23 of 34 passes, threw for 341 yards and 2 touchdowns. He tacked on 32 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown as well. Gabriel has had games where he hasn't had to do too much because the Ducks were just more talented in every faucet of the game, but against Ohio State, Gabriel will need to turn loose. Oregon coach Dan Lanning let Gabriel really shine on the biggest stage and if the Ducks truly have national championship aspirations, then it lies within the hands of their Heisman finalist at quarterback.
3. Oregon's defense must limit Will Howard
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had a big game in the Buckeyes' first round CFP win vs. Tennessee. He threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in the win. When he faced the Ducks the first time around, he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Although they are coming off an extended break thanks to their first round bye, Oregon's defense cannot come out flat against the Buckeyes' offense who have already won a playoff game. Howard can be the reason why Ohio State keeps this game close, similar to their regular season matchup.
