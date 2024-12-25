Four-Star Recruit Zahir Mathis Visiting Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes De-Commit
The Oregon Ducks could soon secure another win over the Ohio State Buckeyes this season if they continue to play their cards right both on the field and recruiting trail.
Ahead of their matchup against the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, the Ducks have reportedly locked in a visit with Ohio State de-commit Zahir Mathis. Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, the 2025 edge rusher from Philadelphia will be making trips to Oregon, UCLA, Michigan and Florida State.
"Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep On300 edge rusher Zahir Mathis decommitted from Ohio State during the season and will take four visits in January before making a final decision. Imhotep associate head coach Cyril Woodland tells On3 that Mathis is going to take trips to Michigan, Florida State, UCLA and Oregon," Wiltfong wrote. "Penn State is another program that reached out to Mathis following his decommitment and he’s been to Happy Valley a few times in the past."
Mathis decommitted from the Buckeyes on Nov. 18 after originally committing on Jan. 10. Last year, he took unofficial visits to South Carolina, Tennesee, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. He's also received offers from programs like Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida, Maryland, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Nebraska, Boston College, Notre Dame, West Virginia, South Florida, Colorado, Texas, Michigan State and many more.
Mathis stands at 6-6, 225 pounds. According to 247Sports' rankings, he is the No. 16-ranked edge rusher and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania.
During the 2023 season at Imhotep Institute, Mathis tallied 52 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumbles.
If the Ducks can land a commitment from Mathis at some point in the near future, he'd join an Oregon 2025 class that features five-star talents like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Tre McNutt.
four-stars like linebacker Nasir Wyatt, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, cornerback Dorian Brew, receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jordan Davison, edge Matthew Johnson, quarterback Akili Smith Jr., athletes Brandon Finney and Dierre Hill and receiver Cooper Perry round out the top end of the Ducks recruiting class. Oregon recently lost receiver signee Dallas Wilson to the Florida Gators.
The Ducks and Buckeyes will kick off from the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. If Oregon wins, the Ducks would face the winner of Texas/Arizona State at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX on Friday, Jan. 10 for the CFP Semifinal.
