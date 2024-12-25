Florida Gators To Flip Another Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit? Offer Lineman Kodi Greene
The Florida Gators don't appear to be done with potentially plucking more talent from the Oregon Ducks.
According to an announcement on his X (Twitter) profile, Oregon 2026 offensive lineman commit Kodi Greene has received an offer from Florida. This comes shortly after the Gators managed to lure away and flip former Oregon five-star receiver signee Dallas Wilson, who was released from his NLI last week before signing with Florida.
While it's obviously not unusual for players that are already committed to receive new interest from other teams, Oregon fans would likely prefer the five-star Greene been offered by nearly any other team based on what Florida was able to do with the Wilson situation.
Additionally, the Gators have been predicted to land Texas Longhorns transfer receiver Johntay Cook II, who many Ducks fans were hoping could be an offseason addition to the receiver room. There was some rumored interest between Oregon and Cook after he entered the portal, but nothing of note has come to fruition up to this point.
As for Greene, he's been committed to Oregon since Aug. 12. A product of prestigious Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA., Greene is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 overall player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings.
Along with Florida, Greene has received offers from programs like Alabama, Michigan, USC, Penn State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Cal, Tennessee, Michigan State, Kansas, Auburn, Stanford, Washington, Arizona State and many more. He's made unofficial visits to Washington, USC and Oregon.
Greene is one of the headliners of a 10-man Oregon 2026 recruiting class that features four-star talents like running back Tradarian Bell, athlete Kendre Harrison, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, quarterback Jonas Williams, linebacker Tristan Phillips and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland along with three-stars like Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala. The Ducks are continuing to put together another elite recruiting class and will need Greene to maintain his commitment as a cornerstone for the team this cycle.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his scouting report of Greene that he's "no doubt" one of the best at his position in the 2026 class.
"There’s no doubt Greene is one of the top lineman in the national ’26 class with a very high ceiling," Biggins wrote. "He has a rare combination of physicality in the run game and can maul an opposing edge or linebacker plus the athleticism and finesse to take on speed rushers in pass protection."
Oregon and Ohio State will kick off from the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. If the Ducks win, they would face the winner of Texas/Arizona State at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX on Friday, Jan. 10 for the CFP Semifinal.
