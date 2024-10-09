Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Previews Top-3 Matchup vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is gearing up his offense to face the nation's top-ranked defense. The No. 3 Ducks will take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a game that could significantly impact either team's season. Ahead of the matchup, Gabriel discussed what film has revealed about Ohio State's successful defense and what Oregon's offense needs to do to secure a victory over their cross-country rivals.
"They're extremely talented, play extremely hard, and have produced," Gabriel said of Ohio State's defense. "I think they've been really good on first and second downs, which allows them to do what they do, and they're really good at it."
Ohio State's defense is the No. 1-rated defense in the country, limiting opposing offenses to just 3.61 yards per play and allowing only four touchdowns this season.
It's no secret that Saturday's matchup is a huge game for the Ducks as they aim to remain undefeated and secure a win under the lights of Autzen Stadium. The Oregon-Ohio State game has also garnered significant media attention from various news outlets across the nation, including ESPN, which is hosting its iconic College GameDay pregame show in Eugene, Oregon.
With so much pressure on Gabriel and his team, how does Oregon prepare for this game?
"It's taking it one step at a time," explained Gabriel. "If there's anything I've realized through my five or six years of playing, it's that you've got to take it one week at a time. This is the next step. . . . This is what you dream of. But, you know, you've got a job to do. You've got to execute, play hard, and find a way to win. So of course, we live for it. And I think you just have to go back to the basics of the process and prepare the right way."
Despite putting up impressive numbers and leading the Ducks to a perfect record, Gabriel has struggled with interceptions in previous games. He currently has three interceptions on the season, including two against Michigan State. Despite these challenges, the Ducks were able to overcome them by rushing for 213 yards and securing a 31-10 win. However, against Ohio State's high-pressure defense, there will be little room for errors.
"Just being a lot smarter and smart-aggressive in the red zone," Gabriel said. "I got away with one against UCLA. It was a very similar pass, and then I didn't get away with it against Michigan State. On the first one, I forced it when we could've lived to play another down or two. It goes back to finding that balance between being smart and aggressive."
In addition to finding a balance between being smart and aggressive, Gabriel is also working on getting the ball out of his hand quicker. After practice on Tuesday, Gabriel emphasized the importance of quick and efficient decision-making.
"It's just decisiveness. That combination with producing at a high level usually comes when you're getting the ball out in that timeframe (2.5 seconds). You know exactly where to go and are playing, which helps everyone around. Whether it's the receiver getting the ball in their hands quicker or the offensive line not having to protect it as long, and then not sitting back there and holding the ball forever. So I think it helps everyone, and it's something you have to harp on as an offense," said Gabriel.
Developing a quick release will significantly help Oregon's offensive line, which has shown dramatic improvement since the start of the season.
"I think they've been playing well and doing their job. Obviously, we've got a bunch of belief and trust in them and what they do," Gabriel said of Oregon's offensive line. "They've been playing their butts off."
Ohio State's defense will undoubtedly be a challenge for the Ducks, but Oregon's offense also poses a threat to the Buckeyes. One member of Oregon's offense who has proven to be a force is wide receiver Tez Johnson, who has been a consistent target for Gabriel throughout the season. Johnson has caught 43 passes for 395 yards and scored five touchdowns.
"Tez does a great job getting open," said Gabriel. "It's credit to him, you know, working on getting open as well, and doing a great job."
As the Ducks prepare to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon offense are determined to prove themselves on the national stage. As the Ducks prepare to take the field at Autzen Stadium Saturday night, they will need to play at their best to secure a victory against their highly-ranked opponents.
