Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes To Face Off Again In Rose Bowl? Bowl Game Prediction
The 2024-25 College Football Playoff Rose Bowl is still fresh in the minds of many Oregon Ducks fans after suffering a 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The newest bowl game projections from CBS Sports have the Ducks and Buckeyes facing off against one another at the granddaddy of them all in Pasadena on New Years Day 2026.
Last year's Rose Bowl was a disaster for the Ducks, with the game being all but over when half time arrived. Reasons have been tossed around as to why the Ducks couldn’t manage to play the Buckeyes as closely as they did when Ohio State visited Eugene in October of 2024. The long layoff has been a reason as to why the Ducks didn't perform well along with the fact Ohio State essentially received a “tune up” game against the Tennessee Volunteers just 10 days prior in Columbus.
The newest bowl game projections from CBS Sports has the Ducks and Buckeyes facing off once again in the Rose Bowl game, but with different paths to the game for either side. The projections have Ohio State as the No.1 seed, and therefore a bye up to the Rose Bowl game on New Years Day. The projections also have the Ducks as the No. 8 seed, the same seed Ohio State was last year en route to their National Championship victory.
With a No. 8 ranking, it would mean the Ducks would host a first round playoff game at Autzen Stadium, making it the biggest football game in Autzen History. The CBS projections have the Ducks playing and defeating LSU in Autzen Stadium. If the Ducks almost beat the decibel noise record at Autzen against Ohio State, the crowd in Eugene could certainly break it for the first ever home playoff game in Autzen history.
If there is anything to be said about Oregon coach Dan Lanning, it’s that he learns lessons from defeat and uses them as fuel. Lanning exorcised his Washington Huskies problem this past year with a healthy sized win at Autzen Stadium in what very well could have been a trap game. Lanning also defeated Oregon State this past year in Corvallis, putting the demons of the 2022 game behind him.
Some Ducks fans may shy away from the idea of the No. 8 seed, but with a tune up game against LSU, Oregon would have the chance to workshop any wrinkles out of their offense and defensive game plans and give Ohio State a run for their money on New Years Day. The CBS projections have Ohio State defeating Oregon at the Rose Bowl and advancing to the College Playoff Semifinal game. Another Rose Ball game appearance for Lanning and his squad would be the perfect time to avenge what happened last season.