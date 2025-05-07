Draymond Green Blasts Dillon Brooks: ‘Nobody On the Court Respects You’
Former Oregon Ducks and current Houston Rockets guard/forward Dillon Brooks had his season come to an end on Sunday night. The Rockets lost at home to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, 103-89.
Tensions were high between Brooks and multiple Warriors throughout the series such as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke on his podcast The Draymond Green Show after the game, and took shots at Brooks.
Draymond Green: Nobody Respects (Dillon Brooks)"
Draymond Green claims that Dillon Brooks went right off the court after Game 7 without shaking hands. Pretty much every other Rockets player stuck around to shake hands with Warriors players as it was a highly competitive series that went the distance. Brooks wasn’t one of them.
“Dillon Brooks ran off the court…Ain’t shake nobody up. You admitted that you were trying to hurt Steph’s hand,” Green said. “If you going to be on that type of time; wear shades in the press conference, you going to be talking, you going to be Mr. Big Bad Wolf, don’t lose and then not face the music.”
Brooks in a press conference during the series said that he was purposely going after Steph Curry’s injured thumb during the series. Green went on to say that Brooks isn’t a player that is respected in the league and it’s part of why the Rockets lost.
“You lose a lot of respect for guys in that moment, but that’s who Dillon Brooks is,” Green said. “We understand that ‘You a sucka, man,’…Dillon Brooks couldn’t come through in this series in large part because nobody on the court respects you.”
This isn’t the first time Green and the Warriors have ended Brooks’s season in the playoffs. In 2022, Brooks was on a Memphis Grizzlies team that got knocked out by the Warriors in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals.
During that series, Brooks was ejected and then suspended for a game for a Flagrant 2 foul on Warriors' guard Gary Payton II. Brooks hit an airborne Payton across the head on a fast-break layup, which sent Payton crashing to the ground, breaking his elbow in the process.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Traeshon Holden 'Hurt' After Going Undrafted
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: Best Uniforms In Big Ten Ranked: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Snubbed?
Dillon Brooks Embracing Role Of "Villain"
Part of what has made Dillon Brooks the player he is in the NBA is the fire he plays with. Brooks has embraced the role of being the “villain.” Last season Brooks was asked about this.
“Everyone can’t be the hero,” Brooks said. “I’d rather be what was chosen for me.”
Brooks has carved out a path for himself in the NBA. He has played eight seasons after being being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. For his career, Brooks has averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He made the NBA Second-team All-Defense in 2022-2023.