The Oregon Ducks Have One Key Stat On Their Side Against Indiana
ATLANTA - The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers will square off in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta with a berth in the national championship game at stake.
The Big Ten rivals are meeting for the second time this season after Indiana handed Oregon its lone loss and first ever Big Ten Conference defeat. This time, however, a key playoff rematch statistic favors the Ducks.
Ducks Have One Key Stat On Their Side Against Indiana
This will mark the sixth rematch in College Football Playoff history, and in four of the previous five instances, the team that won the first meeting went on to lose the rematch.
So, as the loser of the first matchup, history is actually on Oregon's side.
Since falling 30–20 to Indiana at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, Oregon has not lost, stringing together eight consecutive victories. Along the way, the Ducks took down James Madison and Texas Tech to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, marking the program’s first appearance at that stage since the 2014–15 season and only the second overall.
Of course beating the Hoosiers is no easy task.
Oregon vs. Indiana Rematch
Indiana heads into the Peach Bowl unbeaten after a dominant 38-3 Rose Bowl quarterfinal performance that shut down Alabama.
The Hoosiers are driven by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is viewed by many as the likely first quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza has piled up 3,172 passing yards with 36 touchdowns against six interceptions, and his mobility adds another challenge, as he has rushed for 256 yards and six scores. Oregon’s defensive front will be tasked with keeping him contained and preventing him from escaping the pocket.
The Hoosiers complement their passing attack with an effective rushing duo in Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black. Hemby leads the team with 1,007 rushing yards, while Black has been the primary finisher, scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
Indiana’s defense has also proven to be a strength, highlighted by its three-point effort against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Linebacker Rolijah Hardy sets the tone, pacing the team with 93 tackles and eight sacks, and figures to be a focal point of Indiana’s defensive game plan.
Back in the October matchup, Indiana sacked Oregon quarterback Dante Moore six times, something the Ducks would like to turn around.
Oregon is a 3.5 point underdog vs. the Big Ten champion Hoosiers, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ducks have a chance to end Indiana and coach Curt Cignetti's cinderella story. A win would also send Oregon to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 19 against either No. 6 Ole Miss or No. 10 Miami and secure the Ducks’ third trip to the title game.
The Ducks are facing a depth question at the running back position for the game vs. Indiana.
Oregon running backs Jordon Davison (injury) and Jayden Limar (transfer portal) are listed as "Out" on Oregon's official availability report. As a result, the Ducks are expected to rely on veteran Noah Whittington and true freshman Dierre Hill Jr. Good news is, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed that running back Jay Harris is available against Indiana despite entering the transfer portal.
Lanning also provided some behind-the-scene insight into a brief moment of reflection.
"Just more than anything, how grateful I am to get to be a part of what I get to be a part of, you know. My three boys got to come on this trip. My wife got to come on this trip. And you try not to be very selfish in this profession, but it was pretty fun stepping in that hotel room last night," Lanning said.
“And I just kind of joked with our boys, I said if your dad was a dentist, you wouldn't be doing this right now. It could have gone a lot of different other ways, too. I was really lucky to be a part of a lot of winning teams. So probably more than anything, just gratitude that I get to be a part of something like this,” Lanning continued.
How To Watch
When: Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
TV Broadcast: ESPN
Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KRSK-105.1 FM/1080 AM (Portland)
