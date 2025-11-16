Oregon Ducks Open With Intriguing Betting Odds vs. USC
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are 9-1 following a Friday-night win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are one win closer to a College Football Playoff appearance, but will next face a tough opponent in the No. 17 USC Trojans.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 7.5-point favorites against the USC Trojans on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -300, and the point total is 58.5.
Oregon’s Explosive Offense With Big Opportunity
The Oregon Ducks have an explosive offense and have the chance to earn a big-ranked win to help secure a spot in the CFP. USC’s defense has not been consistent this season, meaning Oregon’s offense should have chances to move the ball down the field.
Oregon’s offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is coming off a big performance against Minnesota, completing 90 percent of his passes. Moore has passed for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has been sacked just 10 times, thanks to a talented offensive line blocking for him, and his ability to use his legs. Moore has also rushed for 183 yards.
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore leads the team with 443 yards and three touchdown receptions, but has missed the past two weeks with an injury. His status for the matchup will be something to watch for leading up to the game.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq had a big performance against Minnesota, totalling 407 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Sadiq being healthy is crucial for the Ducks' offense, battling injuries.
Oregon has a talented and physical run game that has a chance to make a statement against USC. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 623 yards and five touchdowns. True freshman running back Jordon Davison leads the team with 12 rushing touchdowns. Oregon's run game has a chance to take off against the Trojans' defense.
Oregon's offense will have to find a way to drive down the field amid the injuries and hope to get some key players back for the matchup against USC.
Oregon’s Defense Faces Tough Offense
The Oregon Ducks have one of the top defenses in college football, set to take on an explosive offense. Oregon has done well limiting its opponents this season, but the Trojans have a talented offense under coach Lincoln Riley.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the Ducks with 77 total tackles, one sack, and three passes defended. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has a chance to put pressure on USC.
Oregon had a physical game, but the Ducks will get an extra day of rest before facing the Trojans. While USC has an explosive offense, the Ducks have only allowed their opponent to score over 20 points in a game two times this season, and will have a home crowd backing them up against the Trojans.
USC Seeking Playoff Appearence
The USC Trojans are 8-2 coming off a massive win against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Trojans are dealing with several injuries after a physical game and will be traveling to Autzen Stadium to face the Ducks.
The Trojans are led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is having a stellar season. Maiava has passed for 2,868 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has thrown just six interceptions and been sacked 11 times. Maiava has utilized his legs to extend plays, which is helping the offense drive down the field at a high level. Maiava has rushed for 124 yards and six touchdowns.
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is one of the most consistent players for the Trojans. Lemon totals 1,090 yards and eight touchdown receptions. He will be a critical player for the Ducks’ defense to watch for.
Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is also an elite talent, totaling 585 yards and four touchdown receptions. Oregon's defense will have to find a way to stop the dynamic duo from gaining momentum early.
USC running back King Miller leads the team with 719 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The team has been hit with injuries at the position, but Miller has stepped up, and it will be crucial for the Ducks' defense to stop him early.
USC’s defense suffered a couple of injuries in their matchup against Iowa, notably to safety Kamari Ramsey and defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver. Their status against Oregon will be something to watch for. Standout linebacker Eric Gentry leads Oregon with 64 tackles, three sacks, and five forced fumbles.
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 17 USC Trojans will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22.
