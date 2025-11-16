Ducks Digest

Early Kickoff Time Set For Oregon vs. USC

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 17 USC Trojans finally have a scheduling update and it is earlier than expected for the high stakes. The likely top-15 matchup kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on CBS and will be must-see TV. ESPN's College GameDay could pick Eugene as it's host for week 13.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff tv
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff tv / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The game between No. 8 Oregon and No. 17 USC is must-see TV in Week 13. Everything has aligned to make this one of the biggest matchups in the country, with the winner likely emerging as the third Big Ten team positioned for a College Football Playoff spot.

Setting the stage: The teams have been on difference trajectories but are colliding in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 22 in what could be a rainy day in Autzen Stadium.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big
kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff / oregon ducks on si darby winter

Oregon has dominated become "That Team Out West" that won the Big Ten Conference Championship in their first season in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, USC has jumped into contention this season behind an explosive offense that features Makai Lemon, who could be the first receiver off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Trojans are building confidence as a team that ramps to play their best ball in the second half. The Ducks are overcoming injuries and leaning on a young core that is brimming with promise.

Who emerges? Now the final detail is set for the former Pac-12 conference rivals.

Schedule Announcement For Oregon vs. USC Time, TV Network

Oregon and USC will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT and be broadcast on CBS. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear black the game at Autzen Stadium. The earlier kickoff is surprising considering many hoped the game would be in prime time.

After beating No. 21 Iowa, the Trojans will likely move into the top 15 of the CFP rankings.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff / oregon ducks on si darby winter

Oregon vs. USC could play host to ESPN College GameDay in Eugene, Oregon. In Week 13, the only other matchup between ranked teams is No. 24 Pittsburgh facing No. 17 Georgia Tech. College GameDay also visited Eugene in week 7 when the Duck were defeated by No. 2 Indiana - but nothing says the popular morning show couldn't come again. In 2007, the show came to Eugene twice.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning was a big hit on the show in week 7. He joined Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban to give his insight... and to even take his shirt off with McAfee.

MORE:  Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance

MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC

MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Dan Lanning's Plan For Extra Day Of Prep For USC

After beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 42-13 on Friday night, Oregon's extended week comes at a great time for the banged-up Ducks.

In the win over Minnesota, Oregon starting receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. were out with injuries. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Devon Jackson, offensive lineman Alex Harkey and defensive lineman Tionne Gray were all "questionable" as they utilized warm ups to see if they could give it a go.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning said the team would take full advantage of the extra day before USC.

“Yeah, a little recovery time for us tomorrow gives the coaches a chance to get a little bit of a jump ahead, look ahead. Obviously we’ll be able to watch their game tomorrow and see what that looks like, but we primarily use tomorrow as recovery day and opportunity for coaches to get an advanced look at USC,” Lanning said on Friday night.

Lemon will be a big challenge for Oregon's defense. In USC's 26-21 win over No. 21 Iowa, Lemon totaled 153 receiving yards on 10 receptions and one touchdown

After the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Lemon is one of the best players he has ever seen.

"Going back 20-plus years, I don't know if a guy has had more of an impact on the field," Ferentz said.

Good news is, Oregon has been dominant at home. The Ducks are 52-4 at Autzen since 2017 and 24-2 under coach Dan Lanning (since 2022). Autzen Stadium is turning into a real problem for opposing teams and there is no doubt the Ducks faithful will be ready when USC comes to town.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football