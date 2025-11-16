Early Kickoff Time Set For Oregon vs. USC
The game between No. 8 Oregon and No. 17 USC is must-see TV in Week 13. Everything has aligned to make this one of the biggest matchups in the country, with the winner likely emerging as the third Big Ten team positioned for a College Football Playoff spot.
Setting the stage: The teams have been on difference trajectories but are colliding in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 22 in what could be a rainy day in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon has dominated become "That Team Out West" that won the Big Ten Conference Championship in their first season in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, USC has jumped into contention this season behind an explosive offense that features Makai Lemon, who could be the first receiver off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Trojans are building confidence as a team that ramps to play their best ball in the second half. The Ducks are overcoming injuries and leaning on a young core that is brimming with promise.
Who emerges? Now the final detail is set for the former Pac-12 conference rivals.
Schedule Announcement For Oregon vs. USC Time, TV Network
Oregon and USC will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT and be broadcast on CBS. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear black the game at Autzen Stadium. The earlier kickoff is surprising considering many hoped the game would be in prime time.
After beating No. 21 Iowa, the Trojans will likely move into the top 15 of the CFP rankings.
Oregon vs. USC could play host to ESPN College GameDay in Eugene, Oregon. In Week 13, the only other matchup between ranked teams is No. 24 Pittsburgh facing No. 17 Georgia Tech. College GameDay also visited Eugene in week 7 when the Duck were defeated by No. 2 Indiana - but nothing says the popular morning show couldn't come again. In 2007, the show came to Eugene twice.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning was a big hit on the show in week 7. He joined Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban to give his insight... and to even take his shirt off with McAfee.
MORE: Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance
MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC
MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dan Lanning's Plan For Extra Day Of Prep For USC
After beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 42-13 on Friday night, Oregon's extended week comes at a great time for the banged-up Ducks.
In the win over Minnesota, Oregon starting receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. were out with injuries. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Devon Jackson, offensive lineman Alex Harkey and defensive lineman Tionne Gray were all "questionable" as they utilized warm ups to see if they could give it a go.
Lanning said the team would take full advantage of the extra day before USC.
“Yeah, a little recovery time for us tomorrow gives the coaches a chance to get a little bit of a jump ahead, look ahead. Obviously we’ll be able to watch their game tomorrow and see what that looks like, but we primarily use tomorrow as recovery day and opportunity for coaches to get an advanced look at USC,” Lanning said on Friday night.
Lemon will be a big challenge for Oregon's defense. In USC's 26-21 win over No. 21 Iowa, Lemon totaled 153 receiving yards on 10 receptions and one touchdown
After the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Lemon is one of the best players he has ever seen.
"Going back 20-plus years, I don't know if a guy has had more of an impact on the field," Ferentz said.
Good news is, Oregon has been dominant at home. The Ducks are 52-4 at Autzen since 2017 and 24-2 under coach Dan Lanning (since 2022). Autzen Stadium is turning into a real problem for opposing teams and there is no doubt the Ducks faithful will be ready when USC comes to town.