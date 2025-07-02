Ducks Digest

How Long Will The Oregon Ducks-Oregon State Beavers rivalry game be on Hiatus?

With the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers set to play their last officially scheduled rivalry game this season at Autzen Stadium, how long will the two sides go before they see each other again?

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Every year, when the Oregon Ducks football schedule is released, there is usually one game that Ducks fans circle: the rivalry game against Oregon State. It is a rivalry that has divided families, neighbors, and co-workers for decades. When the Ducks left for the Big Ten on August 2 of last year, it provided an extra flame to an already burning rivalry, with some Beavers fans perhaps feeling they had been left behind.

The Oregon Duck and Benny The Beaver
The Oregon Duck and Benny the Beaver have a pillowfight on the turf as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Ducks will host Oregon State at Autzen Stadium this season in week four, making it the second year in a row the Ducks and Beavers will play their rivalry game in September, rather than the usual late November matchup.

Last season, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning notched his second-ever win against Oregon State, cruising to a 31-7 victory at Autzen Stadium. Oregon State has been competitive in this rivalry game in the last five years, taking two wins out of the last five matchups with both of their wins coming in Corvallis.

The Ducks' departure for the Big Ten and Oregon State's decision to stay in the Pac-12 has cast a cloud of doubt over the future of the rivalry game. As of now, the upcoming game between the two at Autzen Stadium is set to be their last scheduled matchup until the two schools can decide on a year that would work for both Oregon and Oregon State.

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin

Rob Mullens
Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens introduces new Oregon football coach Dan Lanning Monday Dec. 13, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Eug 121321mullens 02 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens spoke about the matchup with sports radio host John Canzano last month, when asked about the future of the rivalry game, Mullens said he hopes the rivalry can be resumed at a later date.

“That game matters to us, for our state, to our fans,” said Mullens. “We’re fortunate we have that game at Autzen this year. The two years after that are a little complicated. We’re still continuing to have dialogue with Oregon State, and we’d love to make that happen. It is a little complicated for those two years, for ’26 and ’27. We don’t have a solution yet. But I do see that game continuing in the future, for sure.”

With the rivalry game set to take a break for a minimum of two years, when is the next time the Ducks and Beavers could potentially meet? The Ducks already have 12 teams scheduled for the 2028 season, with nine Big Ten opponents and three nonconference opponents. Oregon State has been hard at work rebuilding the Pac-12 and already has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2028 season as well. 

This likely leaves means the next possible time Oregon and Oregon State will meet again will be in 2029, and even then Oregon will perhaps be looking to schedule easier teams to battle against at the beginning of the year than the Beavers.

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football