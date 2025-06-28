Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Overall Rating Too Low In EA College Football 26?

EA College Football 26 releases on July 10. Ahead of its release, the ratings for the top-25 teams with the highest overalls has been revealed. The Oregon Ducks had a stellar 2024 season, looking to pick up where they left off. Despite some positions filled with uncertainty, is the Ducks rating too low?

Angela Miele

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is much anticipation for the release of EA College Football 26 with the top-25 teams with the highest overall ratings being released on Friday.

The Oregon Ducks were one of the most dominant teams in 2024, finishing the regular season with an undefeated record, and for the 2025 season, EA Sports rated the Oregon Ducks as the No. 9 team with an overall rating of 86.

The Ducks cracked the top ten but came out lower than some may have expected. Oregon has the No. 7 rated defense and is filled with talented players. What brought down Oregon’s overall rating is the offense down at No. 19.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press confe
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon's defense ranks 92 overall, the same as five other teams: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, and Texas Tech. Only three teams have a higher defensive rating: Alabama, Texas, and Penn State.

The Ducks defense has been a consistently strong unit under Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is set to lead the defense in 2025. In 2024, Uiagalelei produced 10.5 sacks. Expected to be one of the best defenders in the nation, Uiagalelei is trending towards being a player to watch during the 2026 NFL Draft. The defense will also bring back linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti. Boettcher finished the season as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, per Pro Football Focus.

One of the biggest pickups through the transfer portal was Purdue safety Dillon Theineman. Theineman was a four-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the portal, per 247Sports. With the returning players and crucial additions, the Oregon Ducks are trending towards having one of the top defenses in college football and will be a tough unit to play against.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, No
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin

The Ducks' offense has an 85 overall, which is not a poor rating, but not one that would be expected from a program that finished the previous regular season as the No. 1 ranked team. What is likely lowering Oregon’s offensive rating is the uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Duc
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is on pace to be the team’s starter in 2025, but with limited experience, his rating will be lower. As the season progresses, Moore’s rating could improve based on his level of play. This would follow in Oregon’s overall rating also improving. The other quarterback competing to start is Austin Novosad, who also has a lack of experience.

The majority of Moore’s playing experience came in 2023 with the UCLA Bruins. Moore started in five games and finished the season with 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Moore joined the Ducks in 2024, sitting on the bench behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Novosad is a four-star recruit who did not play in 2024, his true freshman season. It is difficult to have a high offensive rating with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. Moore utilized his time sitting behind Gabriel, looking to take what he learned and lead the Ducks to a postseason run.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wis
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Ducks are also stacking the running back room, which could make the ground game explode this season. The Ducks brought in Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. 

Oregon’s offensive line is also something to be excited about, as it will only help Moore have time to find the open man and will open up the run game. With offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon and offensive tackle Isaiah World, the Ducks' offense will be well-protected and will help the new role players adjust to their positions.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published |Modified
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football