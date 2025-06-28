Oregon Ducks Overall Rating Too Low In EA College Football 26?
There is much anticipation for the release of EA College Football 26 with the top-25 teams with the highest overall ratings being released on Friday.
The Oregon Ducks were one of the most dominant teams in 2024, finishing the regular season with an undefeated record, and for the 2025 season, EA Sports rated the Oregon Ducks as the No. 9 team with an overall rating of 86.
The Ducks cracked the top ten but came out lower than some may have expected. Oregon has the No. 7 rated defense and is filled with talented players. What brought down Oregon’s overall rating is the offense down at No. 19.
Oregon's defense ranks 92 overall, the same as five other teams: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, and Texas Tech. Only three teams have a higher defensive rating: Alabama, Texas, and Penn State.
The Ducks defense has been a consistently strong unit under Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is set to lead the defense in 2025. In 2024, Uiagalelei produced 10.5 sacks. Expected to be one of the best defenders in the nation, Uiagalelei is trending towards being a player to watch during the 2026 NFL Draft. The defense will also bring back linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti. Boettcher finished the season as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, per Pro Football Focus.
One of the biggest pickups through the transfer portal was Purdue safety Dillon Theineman. Theineman was a four-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the portal, per 247Sports. With the returning players and crucial additions, the Oregon Ducks are trending towards having one of the top defenses in college football and will be a tough unit to play against.
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
The Ducks' offense has an 85 overall, which is not a poor rating, but not one that would be expected from a program that finished the previous regular season as the No. 1 ranked team. What is likely lowering Oregon’s offensive rating is the uncertainty at the quarterback position.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is on pace to be the team’s starter in 2025, but with limited experience, his rating will be lower. As the season progresses, Moore’s rating could improve based on his level of play. This would follow in Oregon’s overall rating also improving. The other quarterback competing to start is Austin Novosad, who also has a lack of experience.
The majority of Moore’s playing experience came in 2023 with the UCLA Bruins. Moore started in five games and finished the season with 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Moore joined the Ducks in 2024, sitting on the bench behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Novosad is a four-star recruit who did not play in 2024, his true freshman season. It is difficult to have a high offensive rating with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. Moore utilized his time sitting behind Gabriel, looking to take what he learned and lead the Ducks to a postseason run.
The Ducks are also stacking the running back room, which could make the ground game explode this season. The Ducks brought in Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Oregon’s offensive line is also something to be excited about, as it will only help Moore have time to find the open man and will open up the run game. With offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon and offensive tackle Isaiah World, the Ducks' offense will be well-protected and will help the new role players adjust to their positions.