Oregon Ducks, Penn State In Recruiting Race For Elite Four-Star EDGE

The Oregon Ducks are in the hunt for elite four-star EDGE recruit Rashad Streets. The Ducks currently have just two players committed in the class of 2027 and will be hosting Streets in the fall. The Penn State Nittany Lions and a number of schools are recruiting Streets as well.

Kyle Clements

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are pushing for 2027 four-star EDGE recruit Rashad Streets.

The Ducks currently have just two players committed in the class of 2027, four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and three-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett. Streets currently plays high school football at Millbrook High School in North Carolina.

Rashad Streets Had A Breakout Sophomore Season

Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Streets is the No. 63 recruit in the country in the class of 2027, while being the No. 7 EDGE and No. 2 recruit out of North Carolina in the 2027 cycle, per Rivals' rankings.

Streets has shone in his two years at Millbrook. In his sophomore season, Streets recorded an incredible 26.5 sacks in just 13 games played. The four-star recruit was involved in 123 total tackles, 35 of which were tackles for loss. 

Perhaps the most impressive part of Streets sophomore campaign with Millbrook was his contributions on special teams. The four-star EDGE recorded four blocked punts in his 13 games. Streets also forced two fumbles while recovering one.

Oregon Ducks To Host Rashad Streets

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Streets will be taking numerous official visits to college campuses in the 2025-26 season. The Ducks will host him at Autzen Stadium on a visit when they take on USC in November. The late-season visit and the occasion of hosting USC could be a big boost for Oregon’s chances to land Streets. Streets spoke with On3 about Oregon and Eugene.

“The visit to Eugene was insane. I spent a full weekend there and loved how involved coach Lanning and coach Lupoi are with edge rushers. Coach Cam is great, too,” Streets told On3.

While Oregon getting Streets on campus and inside Autzen Stadium is a win in itself, the Ducks will have more than one chance to impress the four-star EDGE rusher. Per On3, Streets will visit Penn State in September when the Nittany Lions host the Ducks, giving Streets two chances to see the Ducks play in person during the year.

Streets will also be visiting Ohio State in November when the Buckeyes host Penn State, making Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon the three Big Ten schools he will visit in the 2025-26 season.

Path To The NFL Important For Streets In His Recruitment

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Streets has told On3 that development and a pathway to the NFL are what he is looking for in his recruitment. 

“Development is the most important thing for me,” he said. “The end goal is the NFL, so picking a school that will really develop me matters a lot,” Streets told On3.

If Development is what Streets is looking for, then Oregon should be right in the mix for his commitment. Ducks EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is projected by some NFL analysts as a first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

