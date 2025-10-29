Oregon Ducks’ Playoff Chances Just Got More Interesting
After beating the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 on Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will head into their second bye week of the season with a 7-1 record. The Ducks are in great shape to reach the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, as they currently have the sixth-best chance to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.
According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Oregon has a 75 percent chance of making it to the playoff. The five teams that rank ahead of the Ducks with higher chances include Georgia (81%), Alabama (93%), Texas A&M (96%), Ohio State (96%), and Indiana (97%).
Those are some great odds that Ducks fans should be excited about. With four regular season games left, Oregon's season is getting very interesting.
Oregon's Path to the College Football Playoff
Oregon has four remaining games on its regular season schedule, including two difficult road matchups against the Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 8) and the Washington Huskies (Nov. 29). The Hawkeyes and the Huskies are two of the five two-loss Big Ten teams that still have a shot at making it to the playoff with a 6-2 record. The other Big Ten teams with two losses include No. 21 Michigan, No. 23 USC, and Nebraska.
Iowa has always been a tough place to win for top-10 Big Ten teams, and the Ducks could be on upset alert against the Hawkeyes coming out of the bye week at Kinnick Stadium. The rivalry with the Huskies has always been a competitive game for the Ducks, and depending on Washington's record going into the regular season finale, they could be fighting for a playoff spot with Oregon.
Oregon will also have home games remaining against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 23 USC Trojans (Nov. 22). USC will bring in an explosive offense to Eugene on Nov. 22. Depending on their results against Nebraska, Northwestern, and Iowa, the Trojans could also need a win over the Ducks to make a case for the playoff.
The Ducks winning out in their four remaining games will guarantee them a spot in the playoff, while a loss would make things a little more challenging, depending on who they lose to.
What Would a Second Straight Playoff Appearance Mean For the Ducks?
The goal for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks this season is to win their first National Championship in program history, an accomplishment that fans are desperate for. Oregon fans still have a bitter taste in their mouths after finishing the 2024 regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record, only to suffer a brutal 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
Missing out on the playoff would be a huge disappointment for the Ducks. The way things are trending right now, the Ducks would likely be playing a first-round game on a campus site, rather than earning a bye like they did last season.
Having a first-round home game at Autzen Stadium could put the Ducks at an advantage. Many believe that having the bye hurt the Ducks' momentum last season, so winning a first-round game at home could set up a playoff run for Oregon.