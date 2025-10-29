Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks’ Playoff Chances Just Got More Interesting

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks enter their second bye week of the season with a 7-1 record following a 21-7 home win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Where does Oregon rank among the top teams in college football in their chances of making the playoff?

Caden Handwork

Dante Moore Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Wisconsin Badgers Indiana Hoosiers Ohio State Buckeyes Iowa Hawkeyes
Dante Moore Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Wisconsin Badgers Indiana Hoosiers Ohio State Buckeyes Iowa Hawkeyes / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI
In this story:

After beating the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 on Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will head into their second bye week of the season with a 7-1 record. The Ducks are in great shape to reach the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, as they currently have the sixth-best chance to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.

According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Oregon has a 75 percent chance of making it to the playoff. The five teams that rank ahead of the Ducks with higher chances include Georgia (81%), Alabama (93%), Texas A&M (96%), Ohio State (96%), and Indiana (97%).

Those are some great odds that Ducks fans should be excited about. With four regular season games left, Oregon's season is getting very interesting.

Oregon's Path to the College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Iowa Hawkeyes Minnesota Golden Gophers USC Trojans Washington Huskies Big Ten teams
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has four remaining games on its regular season schedule, including two difficult road matchups against the Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 8) and the Washington Huskies (Nov. 29). The Hawkeyes and the Huskies are two of the five two-loss Big Ten teams that still have a shot at making it to the playoff with a 6-2 record. The other Big Ten teams with two losses include No. 21 Michigan, No. 23 USC, and Nebraska.

Iowa has always been a tough place to win for top-10 Big Ten teams, and the Ducks could be on upset alert against the Hawkeyes coming out of the bye week at Kinnick Stadium. The rivalry with the Huskies has always been a competitive game for the Ducks, and depending on Washington's record going into the regular season finale, they could be fighting for a playoff spot with Oregon.

MORE: Evan Stewart's Looming Return for Oregon Ducks Should Scare Rest of College Football

MORE: Oregon Ducks Flexing Quarterback Depth With New Rising Star

MORE: Injured Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Brock Thomas Took Over

Oregon will also have home games remaining against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 23 USC Trojans (Nov. 22). USC will bring in an explosive offense to Eugene on Nov. 22. Depending on their results against Nebraska, Northwestern, and Iowa, the Trojans could also need a win over the Ducks to make a case for the playoff.

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Big Ten Wisconsin Badgers USC Trojans Minnesota Golden Gophers Iowa Hawkeyes season
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung (29) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks winning out in their four remaining games will guarantee them a spot in the playoff, while a loss would make things a little more challenging, depending on who they lose to.

What Would a Second Straight Playoff Appearance Mean For the Ducks?

Dan Lanning Dante Moore Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Ohio State Buckeyes Rose Bowl National Championship 2024 season
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The goal for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks this season is to win their first National Championship in program history, an accomplishment that fans are desperate for. Oregon fans still have a bitter taste in their mouths after finishing the 2024 regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record, only to suffer a brutal 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.

Missing out on the playoff would be a huge disappointment for the Ducks. The way things are trending right now, the Ducks would likely be playing a first-round game on a campus site, rather than earning a bye like they did last season.

Having a first-round home game at Autzen Stadium could put the Ducks at an advantage. Many believe that having the bye hurt the Ducks' momentum last season, so winning a first-round game at home could set up a playoff run for Oregon.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football