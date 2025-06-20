Three Oregon Ducks Predicted As Potential First Round 2026 NFL Draft Picks
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview, mock drafts and college football fans now turn their sights to the 2026 NFL Draft. Josh Edwards and Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports have compiled the top 50 names to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Oregon Ducks have three players represented in the list, two of which have a very realistic chance of going in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is No.17 on the list of the top 50 names to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft. Uiagalelei is no stranger to receiving praise from the media... back in 2023, Sports Illustrated listed him as the No.19 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Uiagalelei is coming off of a 2024 season that saw him receive first-team All-Big Ten honors.
Uiagalelei was menace for opposing offenses in the 2024 season, recording 10.5 sacks and 24 solo tackles. He tacked on two forced fumbles and his interception in Madison against Wisconsin played a huge role in keeping Oregon atop the Big Ten. Uiagalelei could be in a prime position to earn a first-round draft grade following the completion of the 25-26 college football season.
Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World has yet to play a game in an Oregon uniform, but the transfer is listed at No. 25 in CBS’ list of top 50 players to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft. World was impressive in his time spent with Nevada in the 2024 season, being named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention. World was one of two Wolfpack offensive linemen to start all 13 games.
Former Oregon Duck offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, who played in the NFL for eight seasons, has been extremely impressed by World's film, predicting that he will be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. World finished the 2024 season with Nevada with an 82.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq rounds out the Ducks listed in the top-50 players to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq will attempt to fill the hole left by former Oregon tight end Terrence Ferguson who was drafted by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sadiq, the Idaho Falls native, recorded 24 catches for 308 yards while catching two touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Both of Sadiq’s touchdown catches came in the Big Ten championship game against Penn State. His first touchdown, which opened the scoring for Oregon, was an acrobatic play in which Sadiq hurdled a Nittany Lion safety on his way to the endzone. With the recent news that Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart will be sidelined for most or maybe all of the 2025-26 season, it will be a great chance for Sadiq to showcase his skillset and make an impact on the offensive side of the ball.