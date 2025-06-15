Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
What's delayed isn't denied. Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver turned Dallas Cowboys rookie, Traeshon Holden is just as motivated as his drafted Ducks teammates, if not more, to prove he belongs in the NFL.
A program record of 10 Ducks were selected as part of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Oregon coach Dan Lanning still coached several high-caliber players who didn’t hear their names called during the three-day event. The story wasn’t over for players like Holden, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.
The 23-year-old wideout said that he was "hurt" when he went undrafted, but has since flipped that into motivation.
"Prove everybody wrong," Holden said about his mentality in an interview with DallasCowboys.com ahead of rookie minicamp in May. "Everybody. I'm coming for heads. That's it."
On May 22, Holden went to X, saying, “Everything happened this way for a reason.”
ESPN currently lists Holden as a fourth stringer in its latest Cowboys depth chart. Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb and former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens are projected starters, while several second and third-year wideouts sit ahead of Holden in the depth chart.
The former Oregon receiver played five years of college football. After he started his career with Alabama, Holden transferred to the Ducks in 2023.
Across his two-year Ducks career, Holden tallied 11 receiving touchdowns on 1,170 yards and 82 receptions. He heads to Dallas with plenty of experience playing in high-stakes games, including the 2022 National Championship and the 2025 Big Ten Championship.
Holden joins former Oregon offensive lineman, Ajani Cornelius, the Cowboys' No. 204 overall pick in the sixth round.
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Visiting Oregon: Ducks Trending For Commitment?
MORE: Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles Makes Bold Statement On Rookie Tez Johnson's Speed, Playing Time
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Reveals First Impression Of 'Composed' Dillon Gabriel
Former Ducks wide receiver coach Junior Adams will also reunite with Holden in Dallas. Adams coached at Oregon from 2022 to 2024 but took the job as the Cowboys’ wideout coach in February 2025.
"I'm very excited. He told me if he got a chance to come get me, he was coming to get me," Holden said to DallasCowboys.com. "He knows he got a dawg, and I'm ready to make it happen."
It wasn’t as much about when Holden’s opportunity was presented as it was about the situation he entered. The rookie receiver comes into an environment with some familiar faces, including Adams, who Holden said is somebody he can call when needed.
Outside of Lamb and Pickens, there aren't a lot of guarantees with the Dallas wideout room. This means that the chance is there for Holden to swiftly make his way up the depth chart. His 6-3, 205-pound frame and physicality made him a strong candidate.
The Cowboys recently concluded their June minicamp. Training camp in Oxnard, California, later this summer looms with the chance for Holden to try and turn more heads within the Dallas coaching staff.