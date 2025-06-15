Former Oregon Ducks Star Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
Former Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner had a lot to say to USC Trojans fans on the latest Ducks of a Feather podcast episode.
Barner, who played for Oregon from 2009 to 2012, unpacked with Jonathan Stewart, another former Ducks running back, why he feels Trojans fans are ‘taking shots’ at Oregon.
“All you’re doing is running your mouth. Your bark is louder than your bite,” Barner said. “You guys haven’t been relevant since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.”
He referenced a video that USC posted on social media when it signed five-star tight end Mark Bowman. The video showed the character Ron Burgundy from the “Anchorman” cannonballing into a pool.
It seemed to be teasing the Ducks’ coach, Dan Lanning, who posted a video of himself jumping into a pool with five-star edge Richard Wesley, who later decommitted from Oregon shortly after the video went viral.
Barner compared the Trojans’ fanbase to the Dallas Cowboys fanbase, calling them ‘annoying.’
“My advice to SC fans: humble yourselves, get quiet and win more than seven games,” Barner said.
The former Duck has plenty of history with USC. One of his most memorable games came in 2012 against the Trojans in a 62-51 victory for Oregon. Barner notched a program record of 321 rushing yards and five touchdowns in that showing.
Growing up in Southern California, Barner played in front of a good number of friends and family at the Coliseum.
“I went to my friends before this game. . . . I told them I apologize for what I’m about to do,” Barner said on Big Ten Network last fall.
He went on to finish ninth in the 2012 Heisman Trophy voting before the Carolina Panthers selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s played for seven NFL teams over the span of his professional career.
Barner and Stewart acknowledged that the Trojans currently have the No. 1 recruiting class but said that they “need to win football games.”
USC finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 overall record, good for ninth in the Big Ten. As Barner and Stewart discussed on the podcast, however, the Trojans are predicted by many to finish in the upper half of the conference standings this fall.
The duo agreed that it’s good for football when USC is at its best, but both expressed their doubts that a drastic turnaround will come this season.
“SC keep fighting on, baby,” Barner said. “You all been fighting for a long time.”
He doubled down on his comments, posting on social media, “I said what I said.”
Barner’s comments will be put to the test when Oregon and USC face off at Autzen Stadium in the Ducks’ final regular-season home game on Nov. 22.