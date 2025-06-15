Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update

Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, a top prospect in the 2026 class, appears to be close to shutting down his recruitment. The Oregon commit has stayed in touch with other major programs but now appears ready to go all-in with the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE — The recruiting battle for some of the nation’s most elite prospects in the 2026 class is continuing to heat up, and one of the country’s top linebacker prospects is close to shutting down his recruitment. 

Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips has been a priority for Oregon’s coaching staff, and for good reason. Phillips stands at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and undoubtedly has the potential to develop into an NFL-caliber linebacker. 

Quarterback Derek Garcia hands the ball off to Tristan Phillips during a Ventura High football practice on Thursday, Aug. 15,
Quarterback Derek Garcia hands the ball off to Tristan Phillips during a Ventura High football practice on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. The Cougars open their 2024 season Friday, Aug. 30, against Thousand Oaks in a nonleague game. / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Phillips committed to the Ducks in December of 2024, but since his commitment, he has remained in communication with other top programs such as Oklahoma, Washington, and Wisconsin. However, Phillips recently revealed that he may be nearing a recruitment shutdown. 

“I’ve been asked that question a few times, and honestly I’m pretty close to shutting it down,” Phillips told Ducks Rising. “I’ll have one more important conversation to have [with the staff] before. Then, I’ll pull the trigger on that, but I would say in the next few weeks that’ll be decided.” 

If Phillips were to shut down his recruitment, it would be a massive win for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff on the recruiting trail. 

Ventura's Tristan Phillips is hit by Buena's Aaron Cesario and Erick Guzman during the second quarter of their Channel League
Ventura's Tristan Phillips is hit by Buena's Aaron Cesario and Erick Guzman during the second quarter of their Channel League rivalry game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Ventura High's Larrabee Stadium. Ventura won 35-7. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Under Lanning, Oregon has consistently brought in some of the best recruiting classes in the nation, and the Ducks are looking to extend that success with the class of 2026. 

The Ducks still have work to do with their 2026 class. 247Sports currently lists Oregon at No. 34 in its 2026 Industry Ranking for Football Team Recruiting. On3, on the other hand, has placed Oregon at No. 8. 

If Phillips were to officially shut down his recruitment, it would not only lock in a highly-coveted defensive talent, but also send a strong message to other top prospects in the 2026 class. 

Phillips said he’s hoping to step up as a peer recruiter for Oregon in the near future. While on campus, he’s already connected with other prospects like five-star edge Richard Wesley and even some 2027 prospects. 

Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Something I'm going to try and tap into this month is reach out to guys with Oregon in their top schools and recruit them,” Phillips told Ducks Rising. 

Phillips also mentioned a few specific prospects to Ducks Rising that he’s hoping to bring to Eugene. 

“Guys like Richard Wesley, Isaiah Phelps, and Jaxsen Stokes, they both have offers from Oregon and are being recruited by them,” Phillips told Ducks Rising. “Those are two guys I’d love to have join me up there.” 

Phillips’ presence and loyalty to Oregon, paired with his intention to bring other high-caliber prospects to Eugene, could play a major role in shaping the Ducks’ recruiting identity moving forward.  

The Duck does pushups as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025,
The Duck does pushups as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Oregon continues to build its 2026 class, players like Phillips offer more than on-field talent; they could serve as foundational pieces that attract others and relay the culture Dan Lanning is building. If the Ducks can secure early buy-in from leaders like Phillips, it not only strengthens their current class but helps solidify Oregon as a long-term destination for elite defensive talent nationwide. 

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

