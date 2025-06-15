Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
EUGENE — The recruiting battle for some of the nation’s most elite prospects in the 2026 class is continuing to heat up, and one of the country’s top linebacker prospects is close to shutting down his recruitment.
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips has been a priority for Oregon’s coaching staff, and for good reason. Phillips stands at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and undoubtedly has the potential to develop into an NFL-caliber linebacker.
Phillips committed to the Ducks in December of 2024, but since his commitment, he has remained in communication with other top programs such as Oklahoma, Washington, and Wisconsin. However, Phillips recently revealed that he may be nearing a recruitment shutdown.
“I’ve been asked that question a few times, and honestly I’m pretty close to shutting it down,” Phillips told Ducks Rising. “I’ll have one more important conversation to have [with the staff] before. Then, I’ll pull the trigger on that, but I would say in the next few weeks that’ll be decided.”
If Phillips were to shut down his recruitment, it would be a massive win for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff on the recruiting trail.
Under Lanning, Oregon has consistently brought in some of the best recruiting classes in the nation, and the Ducks are looking to extend that success with the class of 2026.
The Ducks still have work to do with their 2026 class. 247Sports currently lists Oregon at No. 34 in its 2026 Industry Ranking for Football Team Recruiting. On3, on the other hand, has placed Oregon at No. 8.
If Phillips were to officially shut down his recruitment, it would not only lock in a highly-coveted defensive talent, but also send a strong message to other top prospects in the 2026 class.
Phillips said he’s hoping to step up as a peer recruiter for Oregon in the near future. While on campus, he’s already connected with other prospects like five-star edge Richard Wesley and even some 2027 prospects.
“Something I'm going to try and tap into this month is reach out to guys with Oregon in their top schools and recruit them,” Phillips told Ducks Rising.
Phillips also mentioned a few specific prospects to Ducks Rising that he’s hoping to bring to Eugene.
“Guys like Richard Wesley, Isaiah Phelps, and Jaxsen Stokes, they both have offers from Oregon and are being recruited by them,” Phillips told Ducks Rising. “Those are two guys I’d love to have join me up there.”
Phillips’ presence and loyalty to Oregon, paired with his intention to bring other high-caliber prospects to Eugene, could play a major role in shaping the Ducks’ recruiting identity moving forward.
As Oregon continues to build its 2026 class, players like Phillips offer more than on-field talent; they could serve as foundational pieces that attract others and relay the culture Dan Lanning is building. If the Ducks can secure early buy-in from leaders like Phillips, it not only strengthens their current class but helps solidify Oregon as a long-term destination for elite defensive talent nationwide.