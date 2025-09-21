What Oregon State Coach Trent Bray Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 4-0 following a win against the Oregon State Beavers, 41-7. Despite a slow start, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks kept their undefeated record and earned a win against their in-state rival.
While Oregon was favored against Oregon State, the Beavers put up a fight in the first quarter. After Oregon State's strong first drive, the Ducks controlled the remainder of the game. Following the matchup, Oregon State Beavers coach Trent Bray spoke about the loss against Oregon during the postgame press conference.
What Trent Bray Said About Oregon Ducks
"Oregon made some adjustments. They do a nice job of doing that. I thought in the first half, we were finishing some runs. We were keeping the chains moving by doing that. Then we got stagnant and got tackled, things we have to run through," Bray said. "Credit to them for making those plays, but we have to run through some obstacles."
"Came out and had a three-and-out to start the half, and gave them the ball back. That's on us. [The defense] came out with energy, came out with fire, got the stop, and we gave them the ball back again," Bray said.
What Bray Said About Oregon's Fake Punt
"Everyone has got to be accountable for their jobs," Bray said. "If they roll out, we have to match our hats. We didn't do that."
Oregon Ducks Dominate Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks started the game off strong, scoring on their first drive. Quarterback Dante Moore hit wide receiver Dakorien Moore for a 22-yard touchdown reception.
After punting on their first drive, the Oregon State Beavers had a strong performance, moving down the field to tie the game in the first quarter. The strong drive by the Beavers made it look as though it would be a close matchup. Oregon allowed an opponent to score a touchdown for the first time this season, setting the tone that this would not be an easy game for the Ducks.
After the Beavers' touchdown in the first quarter, Oregon State did not score again, finishing the game with just seven points. It was another strong performance for the Ducks on both sides of the ball.
Moore finished the game passing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He made big plays using his legs, rushing seven times for 53 yards. The four players to score a receiving touchdown were wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr., Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
The leading rusher for the Ducks was running back Jayden Limar for the second week in a row. Limar finished the game with 12 carries for 70 yards. The lone rushing touchdown of the game came from running back Jordon Davison.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher had another big game, leading the team with 10 total tackles, two solo. The Ducks' defense finished the game without a sack, but defensive lineman Bear Alexander did have a fumble recovery.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will next face the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. PT, at Beaver Stadium.