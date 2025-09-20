Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon Ducks' Rivalry Victory Over Oregon State
In the 129th version of the Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks matchup, the most for any in-state foes in FBS college football history, coach Dan Lanning's group improves its all-time head-to-head record against the program from Corvallis, 70-49-10.
The Platypus Trophy will stay in Eugene after another stellar outing and instruction from offensive coordinator Will Stein.
Winner: Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore's connection
The quarterback, wide receiver combo between redshirt sophomore Dante Moore (21-for-31 completions, 305 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions) and true freshman Dakorien Moore (three receptions, 63 receiving yards, one touchdown) was the first to strike in Eugene on a 22-yard dime right at the left pylon for the opening score.
The two have been on the same page throughout the early stages of the 2025 season, with both being in the running for prestigious end-of-year honors, the Heisman Trophy and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Under center, Moore once again didn't make any bad decisions when looking to launch the ball and actually used his feet more than he has since taking over the reins. He finished with a season-high 53 rushing yards on seven carries.
Loser: Maalik Murphy's start to Oregon State tenure
After finding success with the Duke Blue Devils, it's been a rough go for the redshirt junior quarterback. Maalik Murphy hasn't been able to find his footing and can't seem to take care of the ball.
He has already turned over the ball a total of five times, compared to Moore's only one interception against the Northwestern Wildcats. It doesn't help that Oregon State's offensive line has allowed seven sacks thus far, compared to Oregon's, which just gave up its first sack of the year against the Beavers.
Only 68 total passing yards in a single game for Murphy won't cut it against anyone, only completing 5 passes on 18 throwing attempts.
Winner: Veteran offensive leadership from Kenyon Sadiq, Malik Benson, Gary Bryant Jr.
A tight end with junior Kenyon Sadiq’s size (four receptions, 60 receiving yards, one touchdown) should not have that type of speed right off the snap. On his 23-yard touchdown grab to extend the Ducks' lead to 14-7, he hit the turbo boost at the line of scrimmage.
Senior wide receiver Malik Benson (three receptions, 40 receiving yards) has been a reliable source of first downs and consistent yardage that Moore can believe in. Given his past with high-level programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles (plus the junior college grind in between at Hutchinson in Lansing, Kansas), he knows what it truly takes for this Oregon program to reach the promised land for the first time.
The same goes for redshirt senior Gary Bryant Jr. (three receptions, 65 receiving yards, one touchdown), who has also been around the block with the USC Trojans. Having that type of experience at the wideout spots makes this offense that much more dynamic at all spots of the field. It's been well talked about how deep the running back room is, but first-year wide receiver coach Ross Douglas might have even more weapons when it's all said and done.
The balance between both scoring forces feed off each other, finishing with 585 total yards (305 passing, 280 rushing).
Loser: Trent Bray's coaching future in Corvallis
With the new era of the Pac-12 Conference on the horizon, starting 0-4 isn't an optimistic look for Oregon State coach Trent Bray and the rest of the athletic department. Since taking over in 2024, the former Beavers' linebacker holds a 5-11 record in his duration of employment on the sidelines.
His defense has allowed 464.5 total yards per game through the first four games. Another looming test against the Big-12 Conference's Houston Cougars during the 'Friday Night Lights' of ESPN awaits.
Oregon has never made a fashionably winning statement than they did against Oregon State when rocking the 'Shoe Duck' uniforms, in respect to Nike's co-founder Phil Knight's contributions to the university.
The entire world now looks forward to the 'White Out' at Beaver Stadium as the Penn State Nittany Lions host Oregon on Saturday, Sept 27. It will be a prime-time Big Ten Conference matchup on NBC and Peacock at 4:30 p.m. PT.