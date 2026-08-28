Saints vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys will wrap up their preseason schedules when they face each other on Friday night.

The Saints have gone 0-2 through their first two preseason games, including getting shutout 34-0 by the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 2-0, beating both the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals impressively.

Don't expect many, if any, starters to be on the field in this game, as both teams will use it as an evaluation tool to settle on their final rosters. With that being said, we can still find a bet to place on this NFC exhibition showdown.

Saints vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +2.5 (-112)

Cowboys -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Saints +120

Cowboys -144

Total

OVER 38.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Saints vs. Cowboys How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd, Fox 8

Saints record: 0-2

Cowboys record: 2-0

Saints vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

Kellen Moore is 0-4-1 straight up and 1-4 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Brian Schottenheimer is 3-2 both straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Saints vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

Joe Milton III, QB - Dallas Cowboys

Joe Milton III won't see the field this season unless Dak Prescott gets hurt or he comes on the field for a game-ending kneel, but he has impressed in the preseason, which could improve his future contracts and opportunities. He completed 12-of-15 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks, and then followed that up by completing 9-of-13 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals. Can he put together a third straight impressive performance on Friday night?

Saints vs. Cowboys Prediction and Best Bet

Kellen Moore has shown through his first two preseason games as the Saints' head coach that winning isn't important to him in exhibition showdowns, as proven by his 1-4 record against the spread. I'll bet on that continuing in this preseason finale, especially considering the Cowboys have been red-hot through the first two weeks of the preseason.

I also feel confident betting on Joe Milton, who has been fantastic at quarterback in the first two weeks. He'll once again get plenty of reps in Week 3, which should be enough to lead the Cowboys to a win and cover.

Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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