The Reason Drew Mehringer’s Promotion Matters for Oregon Football

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning officially promoted from within after defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi departed for Cal and offensive coordinator Will Stein left for Kentucky.

Drew Mehringer, previously Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, was promoted to offensive coordinator after spending all four of Lanning’s seasons in Eugene. Chris Hampton was promoted to defensive coordinator after completing his third season at Oregon, where he served as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Mehringer is an elite recruiter with an exciting track record of developing and sending players to the NFL. However, the biggest impact of the promotion has to do with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Why the Drew Mehringer Promotion Matters for Oregon Football

Quarterback Dante Moore

Mehringer’s promotion is massive when it comes to offensive continuity without disruption, especially at quarterback and in the passing game.

With Moore deciding to put his NFL dreams on pause for one more season and return to Eugene, the National Championship window is open for the Ducks in 2026.

Because Mehringer has been embedded in Oregon’s system for all four of Dan Lanning’s seasons -and already served as co-offensive coordinator - the Ducks avoid the typical coordinator transition period that can derail a College Football Playoff contender.

For Moore to take the next step, Mehringer is key. Mehringer has been deeply involved in Oregon’s quarterbacks and keeping the same offensive voice helps prevent schematic or terminology resets that can slow early-season execution.

Moore opened up about his relationship with Mehringer, before the change was made.

“Sometimes go to coach Mehringer’s room, the tight ends room, and just kick it in there with them... He's just a guy that I appreciate and love to death, and with him being here on staff and him what he's doing, it's for sure blessing,” Moore said.

The Ducks are now an instant-contender for the College Football Playoff with their star quarterback returning to lead a dangerous group of playmakers like receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, tight end Jamari Johnson and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Mehringer has the keys to a exciting offense, and his familiarity with the program cannot be overstated.

NFL Pipeline

Mehringer coached former Oregon tight ends Terrance Ferguson, Patrick Herbert and Kenyon Sadiq. Ferguson went in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after being coached by Mehringer, while Herbert is a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

Sadiq, who just declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, has a chance to be the highest Duck tight end ever drafted. Ferguson (No. 46 overall pick) is the second-highest ever tight end drafted out of Oregon since Russ Francis was the 16th overall pick in 1975. If Sadiq is selcted within the top 15 picks he will make history.

Experience

Even though Mehringer specialized in coaching the Ducks' tight ends over the past few seasons, he has plenty of experience coaching other positions.



Mehringer started his coaching career back in 2010 as a graduate assistant at Iowa State. He’s taken on various coaching roles with Ohio State, James Madison, Houston, Rutgers, Texas, Florida Atlantic and New Mexico.



The new offensive coordinator coached wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks at multiple stops. He was also a graduate assistant for the offensive line at Ohio State. Mehringer acted as an offensive coordinator one other time in his career, when he was with Rutgers in 2016.

Since 2022, Oregon’s offense leads the nation in points per game (38.7), touchdowns (283), total yards (2,165) and completion percentage (73.4). In Mehringer’s first season as co-offensive coordinator in 2025, the Ducks rank tied for 10th nationally in points per game (36.9) and 17th in total yards per game (452.2).

“I am very excited about the opportunity to serve as Oregon’s next offensive coordinator,” Mehringer said, per the school. “I am honored that Coach Lanning and Rob Mullens believe that I am the right person for the job and I look forward to continuing to build on what we have accomplished over the last four seasons. The plan is to continue to have one of the most dynamic offenses in college football utilizing the strong connection we have built.”

Recruiting

Mehringer has already made a major impact at Oregon by securing the commitment and signing of five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. He brings a proven track record from his time at Texas and Houston, where he played a key role in building nationally ranked recruiting classes.

At Texas, Mehringer was named the No. 3 recruiter in the nation for the 2019 class by 247Sports and ranked as the top recruiter in the Big 12 that cycle. Before that, as Houston’s recruiting coordinator, he helped the Cougars earn a No. 36 national class in 2016.

His portfolio of elite recruits also includes five-star wide receivers Bru McCoy and Jordan Whittington at Texas, underscoring his ability to land top-tier talent at multiple programs.