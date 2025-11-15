Why Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Deserves Ducks' MVP in Minnesota Win
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-13 in a rare Friday night game at Autzen Stadium. The original forecast for the game called for rain, but the Ducks offense lucked out and were able to operate without any hindrances. With so many points scored by Oregon, the MVP of this game could have been a few different players, but Ducks quarterback Dante Moore shone brighter than anyone else on the field.
Dante Moore Breaks School Record In Commanding Win
Moore had an outrageous stat line when all was said and done. Moore went 27 of 30 through the air for 303 yards and two touchdowns, all while not throwing an interception. Moore found 11 different receivers for big gains on his way to breaking the Oregon program record for completion percentage by completing 90 percent of his passes.
Kenyon Sadiq Makes His Presence Felt In First Game Back From Injury
Moore got off to a hot start early and led the Ducks down the field for two touchdown drives in the first quarter. Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq made his presence known early, as he caught a 23-yard pass from Moore on the first drive that would end in a Jordon Davison touchdown. Sadiq being back certainly helped Moore, as the pair connected on eight separate occasions, with Sadiq accounting for 96 of the 306 passing yards that Moore had.
Moore Able To Connect With A Plethora Of Wide Receivers
Moore was able to complete passes to 10 different receivers on the night. On a night that saw the Ducks' offense without wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan saw his usage grow. McClellan caught three passes for 36 yards, one of which was an acrobatic toe-touch in the end zone in the third quarter.
What Dan Lanning, Dante Moore Said
Ducks coach Dan Lanning was pleased with his quarterback and spoke about Moore to reporters after the game.
"We had some guys who did a great job of catching it tonight. He certainly threw it in some tight coverages, and guys made plays. So great performance by our QB. Been impressed with him all year,” Lanning said.
Moore was humble about his performance after the game:
“The run game, of course, was still there, but it was time for us to open up the pass game, whatever we have to do to get the win, that's what's most important," said Moore.
Moore now has 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions through 10 games played. Moore has 1,884 yards through the air in what has been a spectacular season, considering this is his first season starting for the Ducks. Moore’s numbers will arguably get better for the final two games of the season, as well as in the College Football Playoff if he can get wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart back on the field.