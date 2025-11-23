Ducks Digest

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Gets Real About Offensive Line Injuries

With all eyes on Autzen Stadium, the Oregon Ducks were able to gut out an impressive 42-27 win over the USC Trojans to improve to 10-1. Dante Moore was solid in the win for the Ducks, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks picked up a huge 42-27 win over USC to improve their odds of picking up an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff with one game to go in the regular season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had an efficient day at the office in the win over the Trojans, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. It's the seventh multi-touchdown game for Moore, who is looking to hit his stride again as the Ducks prepare for a potential postseason run.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Dante Moore Addresses Offensive Line Injuries

Oregon definitely has the injury bug. Ducks starting center Iapani Laloulu went down with an injury in the first half vs. USC while Isaiah World also didn't play the full game because of an ankle injury. The Ducks offensive line combination looked a lot different than the start of the season, with walk-on center Charlie Pickard, left tackle Fox Crader, and right tackle Kawika Rogers all stepping into big roles against the Trojans.

"This whole situation has been insane. Towards the end of the year, people tend to get hurt. That's the sport of football. I think coach Lanning does a great job at practice. He's making sure that everybody is getting reps. He's always changing guys out. If Isaiah World has been playing, let's get in Fox, and maybe after that Kawika," Moore said.

There's been a lot going on up front, and I feel like the biggest thing is you have to give credit to coach Terry. Coach Terry makes sure that they're prepared int the film room and that the mental reps are there. When it comes time for the physical reps on the football field, they're going to dominate because they're talented," Moore continued.

Overcoming The Emotions

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore USC Trojans Malik Benson Dakorien Moore College Football Playoff Big Ten NIL
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A lot of eyes were on Autzen Stadium with Eugene hosting ESPN's College GameDay and the game getting a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff, a primetime slot.

With the attention comes emotions and hype. Moore said that his team did a good job of not getting overly emotional and keeping their cool throughout the game.

"At the end of the day, I kept telling the team that it's going to be an emotional game because it's Senior Night, but we can't let the emotions take over and the emotions cause negativity...It's another respected opponent...but at the end of the day, I felt like we pushed ourselves this week Monday through Friday to get the result we wanted," Moore said.

Big Day For Malik Benson

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore USC Trojans Malik Benson Dakorien Moore College Football Playoff Big Ten NIL
Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, break the Southern California coverage on a punt return on his way to a first-half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks were missing wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., both of whom were ruled out prior to the game. That meant Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan would have to step up, but when the latter went down with an injury in the fist half, it forced Benson to taken on an extended role

Benson easily had his best game in a Ducks uniform, reeling in four catches for 67 yards and also took back a punt for a touchdown. Moore said that he's not surprised that the senior wide receiver had a big performance vs, the Trojans.

"Malik is my brother. It feels like we've known each other for years, but it's only been months...There's just so many times where we had time to bond outside of the football field. We've just had a great connection. Spring ball wasn't his best spring ball. Fall camp wasn't his best fall camp. But once his number is called, he's going to make a play," Moore said.

Big Play Bryce Boettcher

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore USC Trojans Malik Benson Dakorien Moore College Football Playoff Big Ten NIL
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore said that Bryce Boettcher's one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was something that the Ducks have been trying to perfect for a while.

"It was a play that coach Stein dialed up," Moore said. "All week Bryce was running into the end zone, flipping into the end zone, hitting his baseball bat a hundred times. I feel like we ran a lot of reps with it, and when it was time for him to go out there and shine, it's Bryce Boettcher...We put the trust in him, and for him to go do it. It's great to see him score and have his time to shine. "

