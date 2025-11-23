Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Gets Real About Offensive Line Injuries
The Oregon Ducks picked up a huge 42-27 win over USC to improve their odds of picking up an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff with one game to go in the regular season.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had an efficient day at the office in the win over the Trojans, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. It's the seventh multi-touchdown game for Moore, who is looking to hit his stride again as the Ducks prepare for a potential postseason run.
Dante Moore Addresses Offensive Line Injuries
Oregon definitely has the injury bug. Ducks starting center Iapani Laloulu went down with an injury in the first half vs. USC while Isaiah World also didn't play the full game because of an ankle injury. The Ducks offensive line combination looked a lot different than the start of the season, with walk-on center Charlie Pickard, left tackle Fox Crader, and right tackle Kawika Rogers all stepping into big roles against the Trojans.
"This whole situation has been insane. Towards the end of the year, people tend to get hurt. That's the sport of football. I think coach Lanning does a great job at practice. He's making sure that everybody is getting reps. He's always changing guys out. If Isaiah World has been playing, let's get in Fox, and maybe after that Kawika," Moore said.
There's been a lot going on up front, and I feel like the biggest thing is you have to give credit to coach Terry. Coach Terry makes sure that they're prepared int the film room and that the mental reps are there. When it comes time for the physical reps on the football field, they're going to dominate because they're talented," Moore continued.
Overcoming The Emotions
A lot of eyes were on Autzen Stadium with Eugene hosting ESPN's College GameDay and the game getting a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff, a primetime slot.
With the attention comes emotions and hype. Moore said that his team did a good job of not getting overly emotional and keeping their cool throughout the game.
"At the end of the day, I kept telling the team that it's going to be an emotional game because it's Senior Night, but we can't let the emotions take over and the emotions cause negativity...It's another respected opponent...but at the end of the day, I felt like we pushed ourselves this week Monday through Friday to get the result we wanted," Moore said.
Big Day For Malik Benson
The Ducks were missing wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., both of whom were ruled out prior to the game. That meant Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan would have to step up, but when the latter went down with an injury in the fist half, it forced Benson to taken on an extended role
Benson easily had his best game in a Ducks uniform, reeling in four catches for 67 yards and also took back a punt for a touchdown. Moore said that he's not surprised that the senior wide receiver had a big performance vs, the Trojans.
"Malik is my brother. It feels like we've known each other for years, but it's only been months...There's just so many times where we had time to bond outside of the football field. We've just had a great connection. Spring ball wasn't his best spring ball. Fall camp wasn't his best fall camp. But once his number is called, he's going to make a play," Moore said.
Big Play Bryce Boettcher
Moore said that Bryce Boettcher's one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was something that the Ducks have been trying to perfect for a while.
"It was a play that coach Stein dialed up," Moore said. "All week Bryce was running into the end zone, flipping into the end zone, hitting his baseball bat a hundred times. I feel like we ran a lot of reps with it, and when it was time for him to go out there and shine, it's Bryce Boettcher...We put the trust in him, and for him to go do it. It's great to see him score and have his time to shine. "