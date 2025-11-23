Biggest Winners And Losers From Oregon Ducks' Win Over USC Trojans
From the Pac-12 Conference to the now Big Ten Conference, it doesn't matter. These two West Coast powerhouses somehow always find a way to put on an entertaining matchup through and through.
With all the implications on the line, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) proved more worthy and more deep compared to the No. 15 USC Trojans (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) in the victory in Eugene, 42-27. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his boys ultimately cemented themselves in the College Football Playoff field.
Winner: Kenyon Sadiq Playing Wide Receiver Role
Having both USC's senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald and redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey (the star of the Trojans' secondary) out against the Ducks opened up the field for redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore under center.
With all the injuries across the Oregon wide receiver room heading into this game, tight end Kenyon Sadiq (two touchdowns and 72 receiving yards on six catches) continued to step up as a reliable route runner for Moore (257 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 22-for-30 yards). Sadiq has shown off the athleticism and hurdle skills that will stand out on his NFL Draft resume, looking it over and over again.
The same goes for the young, redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson, but more as a blocker and sidekick to Sadiq against the Trojans. The Louisville transfer has a bright future in the Oregon depth chart.
Loser: Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon Ducks Secondary
The likes of USC's dynamic wide receiver duo proved too much for true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Trojans receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane combined for 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions, coming off the hands of redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava.
USC coach Lincoln Riley made sure to target Finney Jr. from the beginning. For the first time this season, he looked like a college guy who wasn't ready for the biggest of lights. This should be a growing experience going forward for the young talent when postseason time comes around.
Winner: Bryce Boettcher on Senior Night
What a special moment for the Eugene kid to score a touchdown from the wildcat formation like that. Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher deserves that scoring opportunity, on top of his team-leading 13 tackles (four solo) and one pass deflection on the defensive end. The ultimate athlete truly does everything and has left his impact on the Oregon athletic department.
“Credit to our offensive staff, it’s one we wanted to be able to do; we really practiced it this week and were able to go execute it.”- Dan Lanning on Boettcher's touchdown
Has to be the most well-deserved win of the Dan Lanning era, with true home-field advantage on his side. Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 25–2 inside Autzen Stadium since 2022.
With this win over the Trojans, the Ducks have cemented at least a seed in the College Football Playoff. Regardless of the Washington Huskies' outcome next week at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.