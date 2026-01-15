Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Shakes Up Oregon’s National Championship Odds

The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their second season as a member of the Big Ten with a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Indiana. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning will now look towards building momentum through the transfer portal as well as the influx of incoming freshmen for next year's team.

The Ducks and Lanning received a huge boost to their national championship odds next season as Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced on SportsCenter that he will be returning to Oregon for another season, foregoing the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Shakes Up Oregon’s Championship Odds

Before Moore announced that he would return to the Oregon football program, the Ducks odds to win the 2026-27 National Championship were +1000 on Draft Kings. His decision caused a swing in Oregon's favor to +800 odds to win its first-ever title, placing the Ducks among the top teams with the best odds to win it all.

Going into the 2025 season, the Ducks held +900 odds. The Ducks' national championship odds throughout the 2025 regular season hovered right around +1000 for most of the season, with the odds moving to +800 or +1200 depending on how well they played that week.

1. Ohio State +600

2. Indiana +700

3. Texas +750

4. Georgia +800

5. Oregon +800

5. Notre Dame +1000

7. LSU +1200

8. Alabama +1400

9. Texas Tech +1500

10. Texas A&M +1600

11. Miami +2000

12. USC +3500

Out of the 12 favorites to win the 2026-27 national championship, four of them are members of the Big Ten.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the reasons the Ducks are among the favorites to win the 2026-27 national championship game is the number of returning starters on the defensive side of the ball.

While the Ducks did lose safety Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft, Oregon is returning a ton of pieces on their defensive line, such as Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, and EDGE rusher Teitum Tuioti.

Also very notable, Oregon returns its starting center in Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

Oregon Football 2026 Schedule

Looking ahead at Oregon's 2026 football schedule, the Ducks are in for a season of exciting matchups.

One of the biggest marquee matchups of the entire college football season will be when the Ducks travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State. The Ducks have defeated the Buckeyes in two of the last three times they've met, with the Ducks clinching a 35-28 win over the Buckeyes the last time they traveled to Columbus in 2021.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another tough game for the Ducks could be in Los Angeles, where they'll face USC and coach Lincoln Riley. The Ducks' non-conference schedule is fairly manageable as well, as the Ducks' toughest test in that stretch will be a trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State who they beat handily at Autzen Stadium in 2025.

Oregon will host Nebraska at Autzen Stadium in 2026, which will be just the second time the Ducks have ever hosted the Huskers in Eugene. This matchup will be circled on many college football fans’ calendars, as former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon.

Oregon's home Big Ten opponents:

Michigan Wolverines

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

UCLA Bruins

Washington Huskies

Oregon's road Big Ten opponents:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Illinois Fighting Illini

Michigan State Spartans

USC Trojans

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will roll into 2026 as well prepared as any Ducks team has been to make a deep run into the College Football Playoff. The expectations for Oregon are high, hence their +800 odds to win their first-ever national championship.