Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Shakes Up Oregon’s National Championship Odds
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their second season as a member of the Big Ten with a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Indiana. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning will now look towards building momentum through the transfer portal as well as the influx of incoming freshmen for next year's team.
The Ducks and Lanning received a huge boost to their national championship odds next season as Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced on SportsCenter that he will be returning to Oregon for another season, foregoing the 2026 NFL Draft.
Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Shakes Up Oregon’s Championship Odds
Before Moore announced that he would return to the Oregon football program, the Ducks odds to win the 2026-27 National Championship were +1000 on Draft Kings. His decision caused a swing in Oregon's favor to +800 odds to win its first-ever title, placing the Ducks among the top teams with the best odds to win it all.
Going into the 2025 season, the Ducks held +900 odds. The Ducks' national championship odds throughout the 2025 regular season hovered right around +1000 for most of the season, with the odds moving to +800 or +1200 depending on how well they played that week.
1. Ohio State +600
2. Indiana +700
3. Texas +750
4. Georgia +800
5. Oregon +800
5. Notre Dame +1000
7. LSU +1200
8. Alabama +1400
9. Texas Tech +1500
10. Texas A&M +1600
11. Miami +2000
12. USC +3500
Out of the 12 favorites to win the 2026-27 national championship, four of them are members of the Big Ten.
Perhaps one of the reasons the Ducks are among the favorites to win the 2026-27 national championship game is the number of returning starters on the defensive side of the ball.
While the Ducks did lose safety Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft, Oregon is returning a ton of pieces on their defensive line, such as Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, and EDGE rusher Teitum Tuioti.
Also very notable, Oregon returns its starting center in Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.
Oregon Football 2026 Schedule
Looking ahead at Oregon's 2026 football schedule, the Ducks are in for a season of exciting matchups.
One of the biggest marquee matchups of the entire college football season will be when the Ducks travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State. The Ducks have defeated the Buckeyes in two of the last three times they've met, with the Ducks clinching a 35-28 win over the Buckeyes the last time they traveled to Columbus in 2021.
Another tough game for the Ducks could be in Los Angeles, where they'll face USC and coach Lincoln Riley. The Ducks' non-conference schedule is fairly manageable as well, as the Ducks' toughest test in that stretch will be a trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State who they beat handily at Autzen Stadium in 2025.
MORE: $2 Million Quarterback Dylan Raiola Bringing Strong NIL Portfolio to Oregon
MORE: No. 1 Offensive Tackle In Transfer Portal Eyes Texas And Oregon
MORE: NFL Draft Dominoes Falling For Oregon Ducks With Dillon Thieneman Decision
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon will host Nebraska at Autzen Stadium in 2026, which will be just the second time the Ducks have ever hosted the Huskers in Eugene. This matchup will be circled on many college football fans’ calendars, as former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon.
Oregon's home Big Ten opponents:
- Michigan Wolverines
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- UCLA Bruins
- Washington Huskies
Oregon's road Big Ten opponents:
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan State Spartans
- USC Trojans
Going into the 2025 season, the Ducks held +900 odds. The Ducks' national championship odds throughout the 2025 regular season hovered right around +1000 for most of the season, with the odds moving to +800 or +1200 depending on how well they played that week.
The Ducks will roll into 2026 as well prepared as any Ducks team has been to make a deep run into the College Football Playoff. The expectations for Oregon are high, hence their +800 odds to win their first-ever national championship.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.