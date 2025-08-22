Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Impressing in Fall Camp
The Oregon Ducks' first game of the season is approaching, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to officially name a starting quarterback for the team.
Redshirt sophomore Dante Moore is expected to start at quarterback for the Ducks, and while most of the football world knows he was a former five-star recruit that started his freshman season at UCLA, most fans or analysts haven't seen his performance as a Duck.
Big Ten Network analyst Yogi Roth visited fall camps around the conference, and after his visit to Eugene, Roth raved about the performance he saw from Moore.
What's so impressive?
While Duck fans and local media outlets understand how Moore can lead the program, bringing national media members is important for a new set of eyes and perspective on a players ability. For Roth, it's the consistency from Moore that he's most impressed with.
“He’s got such a unique ability to throw a catchable ball. He can place it all over the field."- Yogi Roth, Big Ten Network
But, there are two things Roth looks for in a quarterback that deserves to start, first being competitive temperament and "incredible accuracy" as the second.
Moore checks off both of those boxes for Roth.
"Watching him in practice today, the location of the ball, the tempo of the ball, the revolution of the ball, and the variety of throws. … He’s just really impressive."- Yogi Roth, Big Ten Network
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Competition Heating Up?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
What does this mean for the future?
At the end of the day, what Roth witnessed was just practice, but with talented receiver room and experienced set of lineman on the interior to fend off pressure--Moore has a great opportunity this season to prove his ability to the entire nation.
Moore entered the college football world with attention after being one of the top quarterback prospects in his recruiting class and committing to former Bruins coach Chip Kelly. He became the ninth true freshman in UCLA history to start a game at quarterback, and the first to do it while securing a win on the road.
Now that Moore is on the radar for analysts like Roth's and others' at BTN, the exposure could lead to higher credibility in terms of quarterback rankings, and conference awards. In the end boosting the overall stock of the Oregon football team.
The Ducks enter the season with a lot of high expectations, but not a lot of preseason hype, due to the simple fact that they have the third lowest return in offensive production in the conference. A defense can only take a team so far. But now that those at BTN have seen new formed Oregon offense it's only a matter of time before the Oregon hype and attention begins to grow and grow.