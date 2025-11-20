Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals Relationship with Ducks Legend Marcus Mariota
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday, and Ducks legend Marcus Mariota is returning to Eugene to be officially inducted into the University of Oregon Athletic Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, current Ducks signal-caller Dante Moore spoke about his experiences of watching Mariota before building a relationship with him as Oregon quarterbacks.
"Growing up, he was a quarterback that everyone loved watching. He's for sure a GOAT around here at the University of Oregon," Moore said. "He's somebody as a quarterback that you just love watching play, watching him in the NFL currently and in college of him just making plays. But overall, just got to give him his kudos, his congratulations. He deserves it for sure.
"It's going to be a great moment for him. I know he'll be really emotional. I'm glad I'll be there to support him with that. Overall, he's just been a great dude. He's helped us quarterbacks out a lot by just giving his inputs about the game football. Just in general, it's going to be his day, and we're glad that he's going to be inducted," Moore continued.
Mariota is Oregon's first and only Heisman Trophy winner after he threw for 4,454 yards, 42 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2014. Always a dual-threat, Mariota also finished his final season at Oregon with 770 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Previous Oregon quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel were finalists for the award, but Mariota still stands alone in Ducks' history.
Some expected Moore to contend for the Heisman Trophy in 2025, but a loss to No. 2 Indiana and a couple of bad-weather games currently has Moore on the outside looking in. While the Ducks quarterback is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft should he declare, the door is not completely closed on Moore returning to Oregon for another season.
What Dan Lanning Said
Oregon coach Dan Lanning was also asked about welcoming Mariota back to Eugene and his impact on the Ducks program.
“Marcus is a guy that we're just so proud of here, and to see the level that he's been able to play at here and then to carry that on to the NFL. I walked up the field last week, and I saw his wife, Kiyomi, and Sabrina, and Hroniss. I mean, players that have played here in the past, they come back and they give so much,” Lanning said.
“And we just want him to know, we want him to be a part of what we're doing. And to get the opportunity to honor a guy like Marcus, he's very deserving. Obviously, had an unbelievable career here and then an unbelievable career in the NFL, but we're glad that they want to be a part of what's going on here at Oregon, and continue to have a sense of pride in the fact that they got to play here. So really proud of him and happy for him," Lanning continued.
As Lanning notes, Mariota is no stranger to Eugene despite finishing his college career over 10 years ago. The Washington Commanders quarterback has been an honorary coach for an Oregon spring game in the past, and he spent some time at the Ducks' facilities in the offseason.