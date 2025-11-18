Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild
In just a few days, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks will face off against the No. 17 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. The first time these former Pac-12 foes have played each other in their new Big Ten Conference, and the first meeting since 2023, a ranked match-up of this magnitude is sure to bring inflated ticket prices to the game.
There's also the pageantry of this matchup. The Ducks will induct Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (among other notable Duck athletes) into their hall of fame, with special re-issued "Ohana" gear on the sidelines to match. Plus, ESPN's College GameDay will visit Oregon for the second time this season to cover the game, the first time the program has visited Eugene twice in one regular season since 2007.
So with all that context, it's no surprise that the Oregon vs. USC game is the No. 1 trending ticketed event in the state of Oregon as of Monday, according to StubHub. StubHub also reports that only 13 percent of the tickets to get into Autzen are left.
Getting Into the Numbers
According to StubHub, the cheapest tickets for the Oregon vs. USC game are standing room only for $152. For Ticketmaster, standing room only is also their cheapest offer for $105. On Stub Hub, tickets for seated spots start at $157, and Ticketmaster's starts at $141.
The most expensive tickets that aren't club passes are $509 on Stub Hub (section 11, row 28) and Ticketmaster reports their highest non-club or private start at $573 according to their ticket price scaler.
Catch a Flight
It's also important to note that Delta Airlines added an extra weekend route for Oregon vs. USC, with travel from the Los Angeles Airport (LAX) to Eugene Airport (EUG).
"These added flights are in addition to Delta’s regularly scheduled operation that is well equipped to get customers to key rivalries, conference match ups and other big games with either a direct flight or with less than one layover," Delta said on their website about added college football game flights.
Delta also offered additional flights to Oregon's game at home against Wisconsin and on the road against Iowa this season.
The GameDay of it All
It's also important to note that for week 12 of the NFL season, which overlaps with Oregon's game against USC and GameDay's visit, that the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders all have bye weeks.
That means quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Marcus Mariota, and all other former Oregon athletes that play for said teams will all be available that weekend if GameDay calls.
The last time GameDay visited twice during a regular season in 2007 was for Oregon's games against the then No. 6 Cal Golden Bears and the then No. 6 Arizona State Sun Devils.
Oregon is No. 10 for schools with the most appearances on GameDay. The broadcast has visited the Ducks as a part of their featured game 34 times, with the Ducks hosting 13 broadcasts. The Ducks are 20–14 when GameDay features the team, No. 6 in winning percentage out of the top ten visited teams.