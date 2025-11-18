Ducks Digest

Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild

The Oregon Ducks face the biggest challenge in the back half of their season in a home game against the USC Trojans. With both teams ranked, and ESPN's College GameDay returning for their second time this season, ticket prices continue to rise.

Ally Osborne

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In just a few days, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks will face off against the No. 17 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. The first time these former Pac-12 foes have played each other in their new Big Ten Conference, and the first meeting since 2023, a ranked match-up of this magnitude is sure to bring inflated ticket prices to the game.

There's also the pageantry of this matchup. The Ducks will induct Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (among other notable Duck athletes) into their hall of fame, with special re-issued "Ohana" gear on the sidelines to match. Plus, ESPN's College GameDay will visit Oregon for the second time this season to cover the game, the first time the program has visited Eugene twice in one regular season since 2007.

So with all that context, it's no surprise that the Oregon vs. USC game is the No. 1 trending ticketed event in the state of Oregon as of Monday, according to StubHub. StubHub also reports that only 13 percent of the tickets to get into Autzen are left.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Into the Numbers

According to StubHub, the cheapest tickets for the Oregon vs. USC game are standing room only for $152. For Ticketmaster, standing room only is also their cheapest offer for $105. On Stub Hub, tickets for seated spots start at $157, and Ticketmaster's starts at $141.

The most expensive tickets that aren't club passes are $509 on Stub Hub (section 11, row 28) and Ticketmaster reports their highest non-club or private start at $573 according to their ticket price scaler.

The Duck cheers after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Catch a Flight

It's also important to note that Delta Airlines added an extra weekend route for Oregon vs. USC, with travel from the Los Angeles Airport (LAX) to Eugene Airport (EUG).

"These added flights are in addition to Delta’s regularly scheduled operation that is well equipped to get customers to key rivalries, conference match ups and other big games with either a direct flight or with less than one layover," Delta said on their website about added college football game flights.

Delta also offered additional flights to Oregon's game at home against Wisconsin and on the road against Iowa this season.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington runs for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The GameDay of it All

It's also important to note that for week 12 of the NFL season, which overlaps with Oregon's game against USC and GameDay's visit, that the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders all have bye weeks.

That means quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Marcus Mariota, and all other former Oregon athletes that play for said teams will all be available that weekend if GameDay calls.

The last time GameDay visited twice during a regular season in 2007 was for Oregon's games against the then No. 6 Cal Golden Bears and the then No. 6 Arizona State Sun Devils.

Oregon is No. 10 for schools with the most appearances on GameDay. The broadcast has visited the Ducks as a part of their featured game 34 times, with the Ducks hosting 13 broadcasts. The Ducks are 20–14 when GameDay features the team, No. 6 in winning percentage out of the top ten visited teams.

Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey, left, celebrates a touchdown with running back Noah Whittington as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

