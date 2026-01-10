This Five-Star Transfer Could Be Oregon's Next Quarterback If Dante Moore Leaves

The Oregon Ducks are led by quarterback Dante Moore, who could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or return to school for the 2026 season, leaving Oregon's quarterback situation unclear for next year.

With speculation of Moore potentially leaving, the Ducks could turn to the transfer portal for their next starter. Former USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet entered the portal, and according to On3, the Oregon Ducks are a team to watch that could land the former five-star recruit.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks A Possible Destination For Husan Longstreet

Longstreet signed with the USC Trojans through the class of 2025. He joined the Trojans with high potential, ranked as the No. 21 recruit in the nation and the No. 4 quarterback, per the Rivals industry rankings.

There is still a high ceiling for Longstreet, but he entered the portal amid quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signing with the Trojans. Longstreet is seeking a destination where he would earn playing time, his father told On3, and if Moore moves on to the NFL, Oregon could be the ideal destination.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better, only by playing,” Longstreet’s father told On3. “Money can’t buy certain things. That kid’s passion, what he chooses to do, could last forever. If he goes somewhere else and doesn’t play he took a shot at it. He might’ve failed but he can always say I went for it.”

With Maiava’s return to USC, Longstreet would have remained the team’s No. 2 quarterback, and with only so many years of eligibility, he chose to enter the portal.

What also makes Oregon a possible landing spot is the Ducks’ on-field success. Longstreet’s father revealed while speaking to On3 that the quarterback wants to contribute to winning a national championship. While that means playing time, that also means joining a competitor.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are in their second year in a row making the College Football Playoff. With a young roster as well, the Ducks are in a position to find success for years to come. After a season of developing under USC coach Lincoln Riley, Longstreet could step in with the Ducks and lead the team to big wins.

Longstreet appeared in four games in his true freshman season. He went 13-0f-15 for 103 yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 76 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Though he did not play a significant amount, the young quarterback has potential and could help a team compete at a high level.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Possibility Of Dante Moore Returning

There is still a chance that Moore returns for another season. Moore transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season and sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Moore demonstrated patience, and after learning the system, he stepped in and helped lead an explosive offense.

After the Ducks' blowout loss in the Peach Bowl, Moore reiterated that he has not yet made a decision on his future.

With Moore having shown his patience once, he could do so again and return to Oregon for another year. This would likely keep the Ducks as a favorite to win a national title, and he could solidify himself as a top NFL Draft pick. In that case, Longstreet lands somewhere else.

Also on Oregon’s roster in 2026 is quarterback Bryson Beaver. The Ducks signed Beaver through the 2026 recruiting class, and if Moore returns, Beaver can develop for a season and take over in 2027.

