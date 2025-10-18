Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Proving Himself as Ducks' Leader
A college football program's success is largely placed on the shoulders of its quarterback, and for the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, Dante Moore has handled the pressure. After beating then-No. 3 Penn State on the road, Oregon lost to then-No. 8 Indiana, but Moore and the Ducks still have everything in front of them.
The Ducks are 5-1 on the season, and have had electrifying games in which Moore has shined in showcasing his elite arm talent and ability to command an offense in high-pressure situations.
The redshirt sophomore has been placed 18th on a list made by ESPN ranking the top-25 college football players regardless of position.
Moore Plays Like A Veteran
The UCLA transfer had a lot of question marks surrounding his name due to his time as a Bruin, where he started five of his nine games as a true freshman, but threw nine interceptions, ultimately losing his starting job and entering the transfer portal.
His choice after UCLA was a bold one, and he decided to transfer to the Ducks and sit behind Dillon Gabriel for the entirety of 2024. The decision to sit behind a quarterback like Gabriel -- who finished the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist -- is one that transformed his game and confidence at quarterback.
Through seven weeks of the season, Moore has thrown for 1,396 yards and 15 touchdowns, attracting the attention of analysts and fans as he builds his case to be a Heisman Trophy candidate at the end of the season.
It's not just awards that could be in the future for Moore, as he's listed in multiple 2026 NFL mock drafts, so there is a possibility he could decide to cut his college career short. Moore's biggest strength is his ability to remain poised and confident on the field.
The focus at the moment for Moore is to get back on track and grow from the Ducks' loss to No. 3 Indiana.
Always Room For Improvement
Rankings and mock drafts aside, there are still areas that Moore can grow in as a quarterback, and the offensive performance against Indiana showed that.
The Ducks managed just 14 first downs compared to Indiana's 23, and converted only 3 of 14 third-down attempts.
On Monday, Oct. 13, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media and addressed Moore's performance.
"I think he saw a lot of moments in that game where he could’ve played to a higher a degree, and to what he’s capable of," Lanning said. "He’s proven that he’s a good quarterback and he didn’t play to his best on Saturday. He knows that."
Moore threw for a singular touchdown in the first quarter against Indiana, and finished the day with 186 passing yards and two interceptions -- both in the fourth quarter -- sealing the game for Indiana.
This loss serves as a moment for Moore to prove that he has what it takes to learn from a loss and respond when faced with adversity during the middle of a season. The Oregon Ducks have aspirations to compete for a national championship, and an October loss no longer ruins a team's postseason chances.
Moore and the Ducks will have an opportunity to regain momentum on Saturday, Oct. 18, when Oregon hits the road to New Brunswick, New Jersey, to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.