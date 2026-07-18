Oregon's Dante Moore Receives Key Update in EA Sports College Football

EA Sports College Football 27 was released earlier this month on July 9. The Oregon Ducks are the highest rated team in the game with a 91 overall rating. Their top rated player is Dante Moore with an overall of 95.

However, Moore’s player avatar raised some eyebrows as it did not look like him, to say the least. Luckily, that was fixed and Moore's face scan now looks more like himself in the game.

Dante Moore's Updated Player CFP 27 Avatar

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

EA Sports must have heard the backlash from people about how off Moore’s appearance was. It was clearly a work in progress. Take a look at his original avatar in the game compared to what it is now.

CFB27 fixed Dante Moore’s face scan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gGadyx04lQ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) July 17, 2026

Moore is one of three players on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27, alongside Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney. Moore is the first Duck to be on the cover of an EA Sports College Football video game since former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington was on the cover of EA Sports NCAA Football 2003.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After sitting behind starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024, Moore had a breakout season with the Ducks in 2025. This led him to becoming one of the game’s cover athletes. Moore threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He helped lead Oregon to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Following the season, it was an unknown if Moore would stay with Oregon for another season or opt to take the next step in his football career and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore was projected to be one of the first picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. He decided that he would be returning to Eugene for another crack at a national title in 2026.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore was considered among the top quarterbacks in the country last season and the same will be true for this season. According to DraftKings Sportbook, Moore has the third best odds to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy at +1000. The favorite is Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr with odds of +700. The player with the second best odds is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning at +800.

Furthermore, Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds to win the national title at +800 with the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites at +600. Behind them is Notre Dame at +650. Texas has the third best odds at +750.

Oregon will kick off their season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos. The Ducks are aiming to make the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

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