Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals Physical Transformation, Body Fat Loss
After three seasons of stability from the quarterback position, the Oregon Ducks are in the midst of a quarterback competition this offseason for the first time in Ducks coach Dan Lanning's tenure.
Some of the things Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has done to stand out among his peers is working on improving himself physically and athletically.
Moore spent significant time with the program's head strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love prior to spring ball and said during a recent media availability session that he's been reaching new heights physically.
“Coach Love did a really good job with me. I'm blessed to have him as my strength coach. I really used it more just to get faster, cut down my body fat. I did really good with that. I PR’d my fastest speed this spring. So I've been doing really well. Really, it was physically getting my body cut down, but mentally, watching a lot of film, lots of NFL quarterbacks," Moore said.
The backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2024, Moore hardly saw the field thanks to Gabriel‘s sturdy hand in directing the offense. Despite being No. 2 quarterback last season, Moore will still battle it out with fellow quarterbacks Luke Moga and Austin Novosad for the starting spot heading into the summer.
Moore’s starting experience in 2023 as a true freshman at UCLA combined with spending time as Gabriel‘s backup last season gives him the leg up in the competition. This past season, he threw for 49 yards and attempted only eight passes in relief for Gabriel.
During his time at UCLA as a true freshman in 2023, Moore split reps quarterback during the season with Ethan Garbers. Eventually, Garbers took the starting job late in the season and that was it for Moore’s time in Los Angeles. Moore finished his freshman season throwing for 11 touchdowns and 1,610 yards with nine interceptions.
After entering the transfer portal at the end of his freshman season at UCLA, Moore landed with the Ducks, returning back to the place he was once committed to during his high school recruitment process.
That same offseason, Lanning and the Ducks picked up another quarterback transfer in the form of Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel. Oregon brought in the pair of quarterbacks from the transfer portal with the intention of starting Gabriel right away and stashing Moore as the presumptive starter after Gabriel’s eligibility expires.
Moore quickly settled into his role as the No. 2 quarterback and soaked in all he could from Gabriel during the Ducks' 13-1 season that featured a Big Ten title.
It remains to be seen whether or not Moore will be the starting quarterback come this fall for the Ducks, but he's doing everything in his power to become the next great quarterback to come out of Eugene.