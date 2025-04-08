EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is as nice of a person as they come. However, don’t mistake his kindness for weakness. The tight end has a competitive chip on his shoulder and considers himself as a 2025 NFL Draft “sleeper.”
“I've seen that and people have said that. I definitely think I am (a sleeper),” Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I think I don't get the credit I deserve for some of the stuff I did in my career. I played a lot of football at Oregon and I produced every year I was there.”
A fan-favorite, Ferguson broke the Oregon all-time records for career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end, and finished second all-time in career receiving yards (1,537) by a tight end. His Oregon legacy is etched deep in the history books as he takes his talents to the NFL.
“Being able to have the resume that I put out there, I do still feel like I am a sleeper. I think probably any good player would say that no matter where they're projected or what people say about them. It's just the competitive nature,” Ferguson continued.
Ferguson has “been all over the place” since his final game as a Duck and racking up the airline miles. Before the NFL Combine, Ferguson trained at California Strength in Los Gatos, California. With a rising NFL Draft stock, now he’s returned to his home state to train in Denver, Colorado to get ready for the draft while making visits to NFL teams.
Which NFL teams?
Ferguson has met with the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and has an upcoming visit to the Carolina Panthers. He also had dinner with New York Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko in Eugene after Oregon Ducks Pro Day. He's been working out with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix the last couple weeks in Denver. The tight end interviewed with Denver coach Sean Payton at the NFL Combine.
He also anticipates to meet with a few more before the draft at the end of the month.
What have the conversations with the Broncos been like?
“It’s been amazing,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “Growing up in Denver, you always grew up a Broncos fan. Everybody in Colorado is pretty passionate about the Broncos. My family is exactly that way. Being able to have those conversations (with Denver), go on meetings and meet with those people - That's a childhood dream of mine. It’d be a real blessing to come back home and play for Denver.”
Before the Broncos drafted Nix last season, Payton notoriously made Nix dump out his back pack in a pre-draft visit to see what the quarterback carries around. Nix’s bag contained only football-related items, confirming what Payton already believed - Nix is as football obsessed as he is. With a smile, Ferguson revealed that Payton has not yet asked to see what is in his backpack.
“Coach Payton was great," Ferguson told Amaranthus. “We talked a lot of ball, watched some film… so it was a great experience being able to talk with him.”
Connecting with Payton is a full circle moment for the tight end. While Ferguson’s family are Broncos fans, he grew up rooting for the New Orleans Saints, led by coach Payton. The first NFL jersey Ferguson ever owned was a gift from his uncle - of Saints legendary receiver Joe Horn.
Ferguson also had a great experience with the Titans.
“I loved going down there (to Tennessee) and talking to everybody,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “And everyone had a great mindset. I think they're building something out of there. So I just I really enjoyed my time there and it was a great experience.”
Nix, who emerged as a candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year last season, has some advice for his friend and former teammate Ferguson.
“He (Nix) told me to focus on football.” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “Obviously, there's a lot of external noise and distractions during this time - focus on what got me here.”
If Denver does draft Ferguson, Nix will be reunited with one of his favorite targets. The duo shined during the 2022 and 2023 season - finishing with 74 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns in those two seasons. What makes their on field connection so strong?
“Being locked into the details,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “I'm someone who loves the routine, the process, and he's the same exact way. Also a big part of it is we're both men of faith. Bo is a great man of faith, and I think we connect over that and a lot of other things. So I think just being able to connect off the field really helps being able to connect on the field.”
Nix isn’t the only former Duck on the Broncos. Receiver Troy Franklin and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth are also on Denver’s squad and former Oregon players. Nix’s brother, receiver Tez Johnson, is also an NFL Draft prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, with aspirations to be reunited with Nix.
“That'd be a great reunion. Bring Tez on,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “We have Troy up there, Alex Forsyth, and Bo. So, might as well just call them the Denver Ducks. Make it happen.”
The Broncos did sign two-time Pro-Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a two-year deal during NFL Free Agency. The 30-year-old Engram is coming off a shoulder surgery, so possibly the Broncos would look to the draft to add depth and options to their tight end room.
Ferguson's draft stock jumped after the NFL combine. Ferguson turned heads with the fastest 40-yard dash from a tight end (4.63-seconds) and highest vertical leap (39-inch) from a tight end.
"I think that surprised a few people… I think I showed a lot of people that I'm a better athlete than a lot of people thought, at the combine,” Ferguson said. “Something I wanted to show going through this process - I’m a versatile player who works hard and shows up in big moments. That's something I take pride in. So I think what (an NFL team) is getting (in me).”
Ferguson has focused on getting bigger, stronger and point of attack blocking.
“Obviously you're going against the freaks of the NFL, the elite of the elite,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “So being able to be at your tip top shape and be as strong as you can, as fast as you can is very important.”
As far as when Ferguson expects to be drafted, his agent projects he will be a day two NFL draft selection, which are rounds 2-3. Ferguson plans to get together with a small group of friends and family for the draft in Colorado to celebrate. The profoundness of the moment has not yet sank in for Ferguson.
“It's kind of been surreal still,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “I’m just like chugging through the process and I don't think I really took a moment to even think about that. I've been on countless Zooms, meetings, flying everywhere, working out. And so I haven't really stopped to realize in a couple weeks, my dream will come true. So I think it'll be it'll be surreal.”
The next chapter of Ferguson's football career will begin at the NFL Draft, which will take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Ferguson interview is linked below.