Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
The Oregon Ducks have only landed one commitment since the start of the new year, but are gaining some mometum on the recruiting front.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are in prime position to land one the top player in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Jackson Cantwell. The five-star prospect is the No. 1 player according to 247Sports Composite rankings and has the Ducks as one of three finalists along with the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes.
Pete Nakos of One3 reported that Cantwell's NIL deal could be one of the highest signed ever for a true freshman.
"The No. 1 player in 2026, Cantwell, is expected to command one of the highest financial packages in the class. Cantwell’s deal, which has yet to be signed or fully negotiated, is expected to be in the $1.5 million range, sources have indicated to On3," Nakos said.
Nakos pointed out that the Ducks aren't the only team willing to fork up for the top offensive lineman in the class.
"The offensive tackle has visited Georgia four times and is a top priority for Oregon’s Dan Lanning, next to five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Miami has made a big push as of late, bringing him to Coral Gables twice in the last five months," Nakos said.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said Cantwell could bloom into a potential pro prospect.
Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect," Brooks said
Cantwell would be a huge addition to Oregon's 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Ducks have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country led by four-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene. If Lanning is able to land Greene and Cantwell, it would give the program a couple of foundational pieces at offensive tackle for the foreseeable future.
Oregon has acquired plenty of depth along the trenches through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. The Ducks have found success recruiting along the offensive line in recent cycles and are looking to make Cantwell their latest success story. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon hauled in three offensive tackles and two interior offensive lineman.
All of the offensive tackles Oregon brought are rated as four-star prospects according to 247Sports. The highest-rated among the group is Bishop Gorman's Douglas Utu, who was ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle in his class according to 247Sports.
The team secured their starting offensive tackles through the transfer portal, landing 247Sports' No. 1 player in the portal Isaiah World. Oregon also landed the No. 9 offensive tackle in the portal, Alex Harkey.