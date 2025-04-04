Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore Predicts Heisman Trophy For Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore has high hopes for quarterback Dante Moore heading into the 2025 season. Dakorien said this week that Dante is his pick to win the Heisman Trophy this year.

Cory Pappas

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during the Oregon Ducks' Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore joined former NFL safety Ryan Clark this week on The Pivot Podcast. Moore was asked about Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who is in line to be Oregon’s starter this fall. Dakorien thinks that Dante will win the Heisman Trophy this year.

Dakorien Moore Predicts Dante Moore Will Win 2025 Heisman Trophy

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks in 2025. Moore played his freshman season at UCLA in 2023 before committing to Oregon prior to last season. In 2024 with Oregon, Moore did not see the field much and was the backup to quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Now, Moore will get his chance in Eugene. 

Ducks class of 2025 signee, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore has a bold prediction for Dante Moore.

“I think he (Dante Moore) will win the Heisman this year,” Dakorien Moore said. 

Dante Moore has the fifth best odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy at +1300 per FanDuel Sportsbook. The players ahead of him are LSU Tigers quarterback Grant Nussmeier and Texas Longhorns quarterback, both with odds of +800. Third is Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik, with odds of +1000, and fourth is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, with odds of +1200. 

In each of the past two seasons, an Oregon quarterback has been a Heisman Trophy finalist (Bo Nix in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel in 2024).

Dakorien Moore Addresses Uncertainty Of Playing Time As Freshman

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) rushes with the football in front of Wisc
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) rushes with the football in front of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dakorien Moore was the top wide receiver in the class of 2025 and will be a true freshman this fall for Dan Lanning’s Ducks. Ryan Clark asked Moore how he would react if he didn’t get immediate playing time and if he would consider other options moving forward.

“Me coming to a school I felt like I’m going to have the opportunity to play. That was regardless of whatever school I chose,” Moore said. “Just me having the talent that I have, the work ethic that I have, coming in and being able to work hard and put my name out there. Go in and make plays like I’ve been doing.” 

Moore knows that he is capable of being an impact player, but also acknowledged that isn’t the only thing that goes into getting playing time.  

“If I don’t get the playing time that I think I ‘deserve’, it’s not going to do anything to me mentally because I’m a freshman,” Moore said. “Coming in, I’ll be behind guys that have obviously been there, you know, learned the system, been with the quarterback…you got to do what’s best for the quarterback.”

The Ducks top returning wide receiver is Evan Stewart. Last season for Oregon, Stewart had 48 receptions for 613 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in 13 games.

