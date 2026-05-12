Quarterback Dante Moore’s Youth Camps Show a Different Side of NIL

Some things are bigger than football, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continues to be a key example of what it means to use public influence and monetization to inspire the next generation.

The Heisman Trophy hopeful play caller announced Monday that he will be hosting upcoming youth football camps in both Eugene and Portland. The camps blend player development with community engagement and reflect the growing influence of name, image and likeness in college athletics.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The "Dante Moore Youth Football Camp" is set to take place on June 20, 2026, at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, followed by a second camp on June 21 in Portland at Ida B. Wells High School. The camps are open to athletes ages 6–16 and are designed to give young players direct exposure to coaching, mentorship and interaction with one of Oregon football’s most prominent leaders. Registration is set at $110.30 per camper.

Moore’s camps are run in partnership with FlexWork Sports, an organization that helps athletes host structured youth training events. The company supports the logistics and branding behind the camps, which allows Moore to focus on instruction and engagement.

Dante Moore’s Growing Legacy of Community Involvement

While the camps themselves focus on football development, Moore’s off-field presence has steadily expanded in recent years. In March 2026, he took a notable step into advocacy by writing a formal letter to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek. The letter expressed his personal struggles with depression during the early part of his college career.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore used the message to advocate for expanded access to virtual mental health services in Oregon, as well as to call for greater resources for young people facing similar challenges.

He has also donated to his alma mater, Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School, as well as written a children’s book titled From Journey to Dream, published in late 2023. The book seeks to inspire young readers to pursue their goals through discipline and belief in themselves.

Taken together, these efforts illustrate how Moore’s platform extends far beyond football. His youth camps, philanthropy, advocacy work and storytelling efforts reflect a modern athlete navigating a rapidly changing collegiate sports landscape.

NIL and the New Era of Athlete Opportunity

Moore’s growing list of initiatives connects directly to the evolving landscape of name, image and likeness in collegiate athletics. Once restricted from profiting off their personal brand, athletes now have the ability to turn their visibility into income and influence.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Moore’s case, NIL has helped transform that opportunity into something larger than endorsements. Instead of focusing solely on commercial deals, he is using his platform to create experiences like youth camps and invest back into the communities that support him.

While NIL is often debated for its financial implications and competitive balance concerns, Moore’s approach highlights a more positive side of the system. It allows athletes to function more like small business owners and, for Moore, that means turning visibility into impact.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His camps, philanthropy and creative projects show how NIL can be used not just for personal gain, but for meaningful community engagement.

As he continues to develop as Oregon’s quarterback, Moore is also emerging as an example of what the modern college athlete can look like: one who competes on Saturdays but builds something much larger off the field.

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