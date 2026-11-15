Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola Delivers MVP Performance in Statement Win

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) came out slinging against Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) on Saturday routing the Wolverines 31-7 at Autzen Stadium.

Raiola hit wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan for a 60-yard touchdown on the game’s fourth offensive play to give Oregon a lead it would never surrender.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior connected for four touchdown throws, three of which went for 60, 59 and 49 yards. Raiola wasn’t perfect, experiencing a 2-for-6 slide after opening the game with nine consecutive completions, but rallied to finish 20-of-28 for 341 yards, the second-highest total of his career.

Oregon’s 31 points were the most scored on the Michigan defense this season, surpassing the 21 points Rutgers scored in its 28-21 loss to the Wolverines in Week 9.

All told, the Ducks lit up Michigan for 467 yards and 18 first downs, while going 6-of-15 on third down and 1-for-2 on fourth down.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson catches a pass against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The turning point came just before halftime as Raiola used four plays in 52 seconds to march Oregon 91 yards downfield, capping the drive with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore to put Oregon up 21-7 with six seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Raiola now has 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions on the year. In fact, the Nebraska transfer hasn’t thrown a pick in five straight games now.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Da'jaun Riggs carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Raiola, who took over under center for Dante Moore (concussion) against USC, has become a steady force since Oregon coach Dan Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and handed play-calling duties to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson.

Oregon has amassed 1,303 yards of total offense (434.3 per game) and 106 points (35.3 per game) after the staff shakeup. The Ducks have scored at least 31 points in all three games under Johnson, whose play-calling has reinvigorated the Oregon offense.

Honorable Mention

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball against Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. had a career day, punishing Michigan with a career-high 98 rushing yards on 21 carries. The sophomore finished the afternoon with 147 yards from scrimmage and a 49-yard touchdown with 4:03 left to play to put the Ducks up 28-7 and ice the game.

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan made his triumphant return to the Oregon lineup, making an immediate impact with a 60-yard touchdown grab on the game’s opening drive. The junior, who returned from a broken foot last week, hauled in four catches for 105 yards, marking his second career 100-yard performance.

Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei registered two sacks on the day, giving him a team-high 9.5 sacks on the year. The senior finished the day with four tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pair of takedowns gives Uiagalelei 28 sacks for his career, moving him past former Ducks defensive end Saul Patu for third on the program’s all-time list and leaving him behind only ex-Oregon linebacker Ernest Jones (29.0 sacks) and defensive end Nick Reed (29.6 sacks).

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore posted 101 receiving yards and a 59-yard touchdown, while running back Da’Jaun Riggs added a 2-yard touchdown catch.

Oregon doesn’t get to enjoy the victory for very long. The Ducks hit the road for a Friday night showdown in East Lansing against Michigan State.

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