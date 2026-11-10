Oregon Receiver Jeremiah McClellan Sheds Light Into Injury Return

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks’ season has been riddled with injuries to critical players on both offense and defense. One of the first big injuries came before the Ducks’ Week 3 game against the Portland State Vikings when wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan broke his foot in warmups.

“So basically, what happened was I was just warming up, and I just basically did a normal just release,” McClellan said on Tuesday in his first media appearance since the injury. “And as I released, I pushed off too hard, and I just kind of felt the pop. And I already broke my foot in high school before, so I knew the feeling of it and like, kind of what it was.”

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“And I tried to put a metal plate in my shoe and tried to go back out there and tough it out and play, but I couldn't do it,” he added. “So, I got an X-ray. It was broken”

Fortunately for the Ducks, McClellan’s injury wasn’t something that ruled him out for the season. He missed six games before making his return on the road against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.

“And I just knew I just had to be the biggest cheerleader for my teammates, coach up the youngest, the younger guys like Jalen Lott, Messiah Hampton, coach up them guys, give them as many tips, help them see what I can see on the sideline and on the iPads and things like that,” he said about his time on the sidelines.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“But just getting back out there with my guys, it feels amazing, man,” McClellan continued. “Just to get back out there on the field and actually be back out there with them.”

The receiver went on to discuss what his experience was like watching Oregon struggle while sidelined, playing with quarterback Dylan Raiola for the first time and the team’s recent offensive performances.

What Jeremah McClellan Said

Watching Oregon Struggle From the Sideline:

“I would say it was kind of tough, but just I would say the biggest thing for me was just kind of seeing like what I see and trying to coach up the younger guys like Jalen Lott, tell them like, ‘Hey, you can do this a little better, or hey, you can run this like this, or the DBs playing you like this. This release will work,’ things like that. So just trying to help as much as I can on the sideline.”

Connection With Quarterback Dylan Raiola:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola before a touchdown play as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So, me and Dylan, we kind of had a connection going all the way back to high school. We had, it was a camp in Atlanta, so we had a connection all the way since high school. So, just actually being out there on the field with Dylan is amazing. He's a great quarterback, gutsy quarterback. He's a ball player, so just being out there with him is amazing.”

The Offense Clicking Since After Illinois:

“I would just say everybody's doing their job. That's the biggest thing. Everybody's just honing in on doing their job, not being superheroes like Coach Lanning talked about, and everybody just being an assassin and doing their 1/11. And how can I do my job the best and trusting our brothers? So, I'll say that.”

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Transition With the Offensive Coordinator Change:

“I would say the biggest thing for me was just getting back comfortable with myself. As far as the OC change, like we still we run the same Oregon offense. It's going to be, you feel me, tough to learn plays when you're not out there.”

“But whenever I'm out there, like doing the walkthroughs and things like that, it's getting easier to learn and things like that. But I would say the biggest thing for me was just being able to be comfortable with myself and trusting myself out there again.”

Finding Success Even Through Injuries:

“I would say just going back to what I said earlier, just going out there and doing our job and doing our 1/11s, and not being superheroes, not trying to force a play, just letting everything come to us and letting us do our go out there and do our 1/11.”

Challenge of Getting Where He Wants to Be With Playing Time:

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say, just like I said earlier, just trusting myself. Just getting back. It's hard getting back, being able to play a game within six weeks after getting surgery and things like that, but I would say just, yeah, just getting back out there and like trusting myself again. I would say.”

How Much He Looks at College Football Playoff Ranking:

“Me personally, I haven't really been looking at the rankings. I've just been focusing on just how we can go out here and win, go 1-0 this week, and just win this week. So, I've just been focusing on that.”

Reaction to Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti’s Injury:

“Crazy. Teitum's a huge leader on this team, and you wouldn't expect a guy like that to go down. But we've all been praying for him and things like that.”

Freshman Receiver Jalen Lott’s Recent Performances:

Oregon wide receiver Jalen Lott runs after a catch as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He's a dog. He came in there and stepped up when his number was called. Came in there, did his job in the run game, did his job in the pass game. Head tapped a couple people. He's a dog, so he's gonna be gonna be really good for us.”

Receiver Dakorien Moore’s Touchdown Against Ohio State:

“With (Dakorien), he do that. He do that all the time in practice and things like that. So, whenever I just see him doing it in the game, it's just like, not the world gets to see it. So, it's just like it's a great feeling just to see him have his shine in his moment and things like that, and he doesn't practice all the time, so it's like it's normal to us.”

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