Dan Lanning Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Jeremiah McClellan’s Return From Injury

EUGENE - There’s a Jeremiah McClellan effect on the Oregon Ducks’ offense, and it showed up before kickoff Saturday. The receivers always dance during warmups, but McClellan brings a little extra juice. With the junior back in uniform, the whole position group danced a little longer and looked a little looser in front of more than 103,000 fans at The Horseshoe.

McClellan returned from injury in Oregon's 41-28 win over Ohio State in Columbus and although he had just one catch for five yards, Ducks coach Dan Lanning's comments on McClellan are notable.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

What Dan Lanning Said About Jeremiah McClellan

“When he was in there, he did a really good job. Sometimes he's open. I wish we could have been able to find him, but I think his leadership continues to show up. His work ethic continues to show up, and obviously he's a big piece of our offense and a dynamic piece. So, excited to have him back out there," Lanning said.

That’s worth keeping an eye on Saturday in Autzen Stadium for No. 16 Oregon against Michigan. Before his broken foot, McClellan led Oregon in receiving yards. Four of his first seven catches went for at least 20 yards, and two went for 50 or more. A bigger role for McClellan would give quarterback Dylan Raiola another receiver who can stretch the field alongside sophomore Dakorien Moore.

Michigan has the nation’s No. 4 pass defense, allowing just 154.8 yards per game through the air. McClellan’s first game back showed he could still get open. Against a secondary that has made passing yards hard to come by, it'll be worth watching whether Raiola gets more chances to find him downfield.

The timing of McClellan's return from injury is crucial. McClellan broke his foot while he was warming up for Portland State on Sept. 18 and missed only six games. Lanning credited a lot of that to his perseverance.

“Back baby, let’s go!”



-Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan before Oregon vs. Ohio State https://t.co/NMgFRb9a35 pic.twitter.com/ORkjyYoOTf — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 7, 2026

“Yeah, I mean, just unbelievable resilience to return as fast as he could. It's always hard to level expectations because he wanted more than anything to be in as much as he could," Lanning said.

“He worked really, really hard to put himself in a position to get back, but I knew early in the week, like, 'Hey man, we need you not just for one, we need you for several.' So, this is a build-up process, and you don't go from not playing any football at all to going to play at a really high level for a lot of snaps," Lanning continued.

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The positive injury news is a sight for sore eyes when it comes to the Ducks. Oregon's injury report is long as the Wolverines fly to Eugene, including expected season-ending injuries to starting quarterback Dante Moore and starting outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, greets Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ducks starting running back Jordon Davison did not play at Ohio State and is week-to-week with a leg injury. Receiver Messiah Hampton and tight end Andrew Olesh were all listed as out before the Ducks' game vs. the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah McClellan Returns to a Different Oregon Offense

The timing is crucial for Oregon, as the Ducks have three losses but still have a chance College Football Playoff if they win out. That path continues on Saturday, Nov. 14 against the Wolverines.

The Oregon offense looks a lot different than when McClellan got injured. Raiola is now the starter after Moore suffered a concussion that is expected to be season-ending. Also, Oregon has analyst Jay Johnson calling plays after the Ducks parted ways with their offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer seven games into the season.

The Ducks offense is catching some momentum, with three regular season games left and Oregon is showing that it has no quit.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have scored 75 points in two games with Johnson calling plays. They’ve also won consecutive games after trailing by at least 14 points for the first time in program history. It’s the first time since 1971 that Oregon has pulled off two such comebacks in the same season.

Last season, McClellan finished third on the team with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. Only receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq had more receiving yards, and both of those former Ducks are now playing in the NFL. McClellan carried that momentum into the 2026 season. Against Boise State, he matched his career high with six receptions while setting a new personal best with 150 receiving yards.

Kickoff for Oregon vs. Michigan is at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 14 and will be broadcast on FS1. Ducks fans going to the game in Autzen are encouraged to wear green.

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