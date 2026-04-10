Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola Is Turning Heads For One Reason

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola is starting fresh in Eugene, and seven practices into spring football, he’s already making a significant impression.

The transfer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers is now fully recovered from injury and “full go,” according to quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai. While Raiola’s arm talent has long been well-documented, it’s his football IQ that is helping him command Oregon’s high-volume offense that is quickly turning heads inside the program.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As Raiola works alongside starter Dante Moore, one of the most compelling storylines of spring camp is how Oregon’s quarterback room is pushing each other to level up the Ducks offense. Also, just how quickly is Raiola adjusting to the Ducks and what does that mean for Oregon's future?

Dylan Raiola's 'Cerebral Edge'

Raiola ability to pick up Oregon's offense quickly bodes well for the future of the program. The veteran isn't acting like a newcomer.

What stands out most isn’t just Raiola’s physical tools that led him to earn Nebraska's starting role as a true freshman, but how quickly he’s processing everything Oregon is throwing at him.

"Dylan's progressed well. Through the winter months, we were still kind of nursing that injury. Now he's full go. He is beyond cerebral. I've known him for a little bit. I've known his family for a little bit, and I always knew he was smart, but he has really impressed me with his football knowledge. I think because of that, he's been able to pick up this offense at a very quick rate," Ka'ai said of Raiola.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In a system that demands quarterbacks handle a high volume of information, Ka'ai made it clear the staff isn’t slowing things down for the transfer. Instead, Raiola’s command of the offense is allowing coaches to open up the playbook early, which could have ripple effects on the quarterback position.

Raiola doesn’t have to start to change the dynamic, his presence already does. Iron sharpens iron and a thriving Raiola appears to be raising the intensity at practice... Something all Ducks, including Moore, can benefit from.

"There's really not much that we have to hold back when he's out there and we're calling plays, like he's pretty much in tune with everything we're trying to do, which is a lot. It is a high volume offense, and I've just been extremely impressed with his intelligence," Ka'ai continued.

Dylan Raiola Represents Rare Succession Plan

It appear Raiola is already operating with a sense of confidence. This is notable as the 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback has two full seasons of eligibility left. He represents a rare succession plan after Moore likely goes to the NFL in 2027. Raiola is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, which allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role in 2027.

Raiola, who is wearing the No. 8 jersey number after getting permission from former Duck quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, is earning compliments from his coach for his mind.

"Everybody knows he can throw the football, and he has a bunch of wins under his belt from his previous stop. But I think his cerebral ability has really impressed me and the staff, and has allowed us to kind of progress him at a quicker rate."

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Last season for the Cornhuskers, Raiola appeared in nine games before suffering a season-ending broken fibula in Nebraska’s 21-17 home loss to the USC Trojans on Nov. 1, 2025, at Memorial Stadium. Before his season ended, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2025 for Nebraska.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning also shed some light on Raiola's transfer to Oregon, when he joined the Pat McAfee Show.

"He saw a system that he liked. He's a guy that we recruited out of high school and has extreme talent and ability and somebody we're really excited to have as part of our team. But he's probably seen the success we've been able to have here and says 'That's the place that I want to be at,'" Lanning said.

There is a foundation laid in Eugene for quarterbacks to develop and wait for their turn instead of transferring out of the program. Moore sat behind former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a season before taking over the starting job. Moore was able to learn behind the scenes as Gabriel became a Heisman Trophy finalist, led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola has a chance to do the same.

The first chance Oregon fans will have to see Raiola in an Oregon uniform comes during the Ducks' annual spring game on April 25 in Autzen Stadium. Admission is free.