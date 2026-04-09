Kenyon Sadiq Gets Real On Why Dante Moore Is Different

Former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq didn't hesitate when asked about quarterback Dante Moore's decision to return to the Ducks football program and walk away from a top-three NFL Draft projection and possibly $40-$50 million: To Sadiq, it wasn't surprising, but it was revealing into just how unique the Ducks' starting quarterback is.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Sadiq detailed why Moore’s bold choice speaks to his character and the changes he’s seen as his former teammate evolves into a more commanding leader behind the scenes.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

Kenyon Sadiq Opens Up On What Makes Dante Moore Unique

Moore is an undeniable talent and one of the most interesting players to watch in 2026.

In the college football era defined by life-changing financial changes, Moore is the anti-cash-out story. Yes, Oregon does take care of Moore in terms of an NIL package, but he's a bit of a counterculture figure. He had every financial reason to leave and chose to stay in Eugene.

Why? To Sadiq, it's clear that Moore is thinking beyond draft night: he wants a sustainable, long-term NFL future and is optimizing his development, and the right timing to reach his goal.

“I think it just speaks on the character he is as a person. Mentally, physically, all the things he took into consideration to make that decision to come back - I think it just more just speaks on who he is more than anything ... He was for sure going to go like top-three (in the NFL Draft)… So to see $40 million guaranteed and turn it down and come back to college for another year, I think takes a certain kind of person," Sadiq said.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore's self-awareness is rare. He also tapped his connections for guidance from quarterbacks Bo Nix and Cam Newton. This is notable as Moore surrounds himself with people who understand quarterback longevity, pressure, expectations, and timing.

"He wants his career to turn out a certain way. He talked to a lot of people that can tell him information or give a little bit of guidance in the situation, whether it was like Bo (Nix) or Cam Newton. Those guys really helping him out, I think was huge. I think he just wants to have a great NFL career, you know? And so him coming out when he's ready to come out, I think, is very mature of him to decide," Sadiq continued.

It's no secret that everything flows through Moore as he looks to lead the Ducks back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. As a redshirt junior in his second season as a Ducks starter, his development remains one of the most important storylines of this offseason.

Sadiq shed light on whether he's seen Moore change over the past year and how he's become the driver of the offense with real growth that teammates are seeing every day.

“A hundred percent, from the start of the year, I was with him till up until now," Sadiq said. "The leadership qualities that he's built and, just growing into that role, I think was huge for him and him kind of embracing it. He's a great leader, and he was all season, but even more now, just like really taking the team by the reins and doing what he wants with it.”

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is insightful because to the public, Moore appears more outspoken in his leadership - even electing to announce his NFL Draft decision on national television. Sadiq's comments make it clear that his growth isn’t performative: it’s real and happening behind the scenes.

Moore isn’t just stepping into a bigger voice... He’s embracing the responsibility that comes with it, elevating his own play while pushing the Ducks toward a higher standard.

Many athletes would have been hardened by the pressure that came along with such a heavy choice. However, Moore exemplified that the pressure didn't make him reactive. Instead, it made him even more grounded in what he wants and how to get there.

Moore's Oregon legacy isn't close to over. He didn't come back to Eugene because he had to. He came back because he's not finished becoming the Duck quarterback he wants to be.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Take On Dante Moore

Sadiq's sentiment was echoed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning during Oregon spring football practices.

Lanning was asked if Moore is running Oregon’s offense with the same command as former Ducks quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, and he didn’t hesitate to say yes. Lanning made it clear that Moore is mastering the offense in a similar way to the quarterbacks now playing in the NFL. Lanning called Moore “a coach on the field” - making his improvements in this offseason clear.

Last season, Moore delivered one of the most efficient campaigns in the country. He ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

Moore also etched his name into Oregon’s record book, surpassing a mark previously held by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. In Week 12 against Minnesota, he completed 27 of 30 passes for a career-high 306 yards and two touchdowns, setting the program’s single-game completion percentage record at 90.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The next time Moore takes the field for Oregon will be during the Ducks' spring game on April 25 in Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, andadmission to the game is free.

Interested in more from the Sadiq interview? Check out his moment with Travis Kelce.