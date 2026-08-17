Oregon Ducks Quarterback Room Turns Heads With National Ranking

The Oregon Ducks quarterback room is as deep as it has been in years ahead of the 2026 season. In fact, the Ducks recently received some high praise when it comes to their quarterback room, as PFF ranked them as the deepest room in the country.

The Ducks rank ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans, California Golden Bears, and Georgia Bulldogs, thanks in part to these four players, who helped the Ducks earn the ranking.

The Captain of the Oregon Quarterback Room

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon quarterback room is headlined by Dante Moore, who is returning to the Ducks program for the third season. Moore started for the first time in his Oregon career during the 2025 season, and he was brilliant in his season performances, finishing the season with 30 passing touchdowns along with two rushing touchdowns.

Moore returning to the Ducks was a bit of a shock to some, as he was originally expected to be a top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he will now have the chance to raise his stock ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft. His contribution last season leaves many hopeful that he will be able to lead the Ducks to their first national championship in college football.

Who Joins Dante Moore in the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Room

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite Moore being good enough to make this quarterback room strong by himself, the real ranking comes from the depth that they have. Dylan Raiola, expected to be the primary backup quarterback for the Ducks, was a starter in college just a season ago with Nebraska. Raiola is entering his third season of college football and is anticipated to be the Ducks' starter when the 2027 season arrives.

Until then, he will be learning from Moore, while also getting the reps in with the new Oregon offensive scheme now that Will Stein is the head coach for the Kentucky Wildcats and Drew Mehringer is stepping in to take charge of the role that Stein left behind.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Behind Raiola is Brock Thomas, who is returning to the team after playing the backup role for the Ducks last season. He finished the season with 130 passing yards. Thomas doesn't have the experience when it comes to the two ahead of him, but in terms of being a third-string quarterback, Thomas is more than capable.

The last depth piece that the Ducks have is Akili Smith Jr., who is the young quarterback of the group. He is a redshirt-freshman, what is now referred to as a year two player following some recent changes to the eligibility side of things. In his second season with the Ducks, Smith Jr. is expected to see minimal snaps yet again and will likely not start a game as long as things go the way that the Ducks likely hope they will.

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