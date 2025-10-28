Former Oregon Quarterbacks Reach Wild Milestone In NFL Week 8
The NFL kicked off week 8 of the regular season and with it, Oregon Ducks fans were able to see multiple former Ducks quarterbacks on display.
In a wild statistic that backs up that claim that Oregon is 'Quarterback University' - a total of five former Ducks quarterbacks saw playing time in NFL week 8.
Tyler Shough Plays For The New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough, who played for the Ducks from 2018 to 2020, was brought into the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starting quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched. Shough would go 17/30 through the air for 128 yards and one interception as the Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-3.
Former Ducks - Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix all started for their respective teams.
Former Oregon Duck and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota will round out the five Ducks quarterbacks in the Washington Commanders' Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Shough getting some valuable playing time, Oregon’s starting quarterbacks from 2012-2014, 2016-2020, and 2022-2024 all saw action. With all five seeing playing time, it ensured that Oregon would have more former collegiate quarterbacks on display than any other school across the weekend.
Herbert Beats The Vikings
Herbert was in action on Thursday Night Football as he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Herbert finished18-25 through the air, compiling 227 yards, three touchdowns, and surrendering just one interception. The Chargers are now 5-3 on the season as they get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans in week 9.
The former Ducks quarterbacks hold a 12-8 record combined when starting this season.
Former Duck Bo Nix Impresses Again
Nix led the Denver Broncos to a 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in week 8. Nix led the Broncos to their highest points total so far of the 2025 season. Nix was effective, going 19-29 through the air for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Nix found former Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin six times for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Gabriel Suffers Defeat At New England
Gabriel had a tough road loss to the New England Patriots. Gabriel tossed two touchdown passes, finding Browns tight ends Harold Fannin Jr and David Njoku in the end zone. Gabriel would finish the day 21/35 for 156 yards while also surrendering two interceptions.
Former Ducks Quarterback Could Face Off
Oregon fans will get to watch former Ducks quarterbacks face off against one another, possibly more than once this season. If Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffers a setback in his injury return, then Mariota would be in line to face off against former Duck Bo Nix when the Commanders welcome the Broncos to Washington in week 13.
Herbert and Nix will face off once more in the final week of the regular season when the Broncos play host to the Chargers. With both teams over .500, the matchup could very well be a “win or go home” game at Empower Field in Denver.