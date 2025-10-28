Ducks Digest

Former Oregon Quarterbacks Reach Wild Milestone In NFL Week 8

The Oregon Ducks saw five former Ducks quarterbacks in action in week 8 of the NFL regular season. Former Ducks quarterback and now Saints rookie Tyler Shough saw his first action in the Saints loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle Clements

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL kicked off week 8 of the regular season and with it, Oregon Ducks fans were able to see multiple former Ducks quarterbacks on display.

In a wild statistic that backs up that claim that Oregon is 'Quarterback University' - a total of five former Ducks quarterbacks saw playing time in NFL week 8.

Tyler Shough Plays For The New Orleans Saints

Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Dante Moore Dan Lanning NFL Justin Herbert Bo Nix Tyler Shough Marcus Mariota Heisman Trophy
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Tyler Shough, who played for the Ducks from 2018 to 2020, was brought into the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starting quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched. Shough would go 17/30 through the air for 128 yards and one interception as the Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-3.

Former Ducks - Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix all started for their respective teams.

Former Oregon Duck and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota will round out the five Ducks quarterbacks in the Washington Commanders' Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

With Shough getting some valuable playing time, Oregon’s starting quarterbacks from 2012-2014, 2016-2020, and 2022-2024 all saw action. With all five seeing playing time, it ensured that Oregon would have more former collegiate quarterbacks on display than any other school across the weekend. 

Herbert Beats The Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timb
Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Herbert was in action on Thursday Night Football as he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Herbert finished18-25 through the air, compiling 227 yards, three touchdowns, and surrendering just one interception. The Chargers are now 5-3 on the season as they get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans in week 9.

The former Ducks quarterbacks hold a 12-8 record combined when starting this season.

Former Duck Bo Nix Impresses Again

Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Dante Moore Dan Lanning NFL Justin Herbert Bo Nix Tyler Shough Marcus Mariota Heisman Trophy
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix led the Denver Broncos to a 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in week 8. Nix led the Broncos to their highest points total so far of the 2025 season. Nix was effective, going 19-29 through the air for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Nix found former Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin six times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. 

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win

MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint

MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News 

Gabriel Suffers Defeat At New England

Gabriel had a tough road loss to the New England Patriots. Gabriel tossed two touchdown passes, finding Browns tight ends Harold Fannin Jr and David Njoku in the end zone. Gabriel would finish the day 21/35 for 156 yards while also surrendering two interceptions. 

Former Ducks Quarterback Could Face Off

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Marcus Mariota Heisman Trophy NFL Regular Season Justin Herbert Bo Nix Dillon Gabriel
NFL Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Oregon fans will get to watch former Ducks quarterbacks face off against one another, possibly more than once this season. If Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffers a setback in his injury return, then Mariota would be in line to face off against former Duck Bo Nix when the Commanders welcome the Broncos to Washington in week 13.

Herbert and Nix will face off once more in the final week of the regular season when the Broncos play host to the Chargers. With both teams over .500, the matchup could very well be a “win or go home” game at Empower Field in Denver.

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football